Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Explainer: How does China manage the yuan, and what is its real value?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 03:02am EDT
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

TOKYO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The U.S. government's decision to label China a currency manipulator after Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken past the symbolic 7-per-dollar level has raised questions about how tightly managed the currency is, and its true value.

The following explains the working of China's currency regime.

HOW DOES CHINA MANAGE THE YUAN?

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the yuan to trade in a 2% range around a mid-point it fixes against the dollar each day. That mid-point is based on the yuan's movement in the previous session and moves in currencies of China's main trading partners.

It has also at times used an undefined "counter-cyclical factor" to adjust the mid-point and contain potentially big swings in sentiment.

China also maintains heavy capital controls, strict foreign investment quotas and a complex system that manages onshore trading and influences offshore yuan activity, leaving the true value of the yuan open to interpretation.


(For a graphic on 'China's yuan (trade-weighted)', click

HOW HAS THE YUAN FARED AGAINST MAJOR CURRENCIES?

Global financial markets tend to focus on the yuan's exchange rate to the U.S. dollar, and it was effectively pegged to the greenback for a number of years. It has appreciated more than 17% since being revalued in 2005.

Since the U.S.-China trade war began in April 2018, when Washington unveiled the first tariffs on some Chinese imports, the offshore yuan has tumbled 11% versus the dollar. This week, it hit a record low of 7.1397.

Since 2008, the yuan has risen 3.7% versus the dollar and jumped 35% versus the euro, but slumped 13% versus the yen.

HOW HAS THE CFETS BASKET BEHAVED IN THE PAST FEW YEARS?   

In late 2015, China unveiled a new trade-weighted CFETS yuan index, saying the yuan's value should better reflect its trade and investment with multiple countries, not just the United States.

Since 2017, the number of the currencies in the basket is 24 and the dollar's weight is 22.4%. Analysts say keeping the CFETS index rangebound will ensure China isn't disadvantaged on exchange rates versus its trading partners.

Many analysts suspect Beijing is comfortable with the CFETS index swinging between 92 and 98, which makes the currency not too weak relative to partners. This week, the CFETS index fell below 92 to the lowest level on record.

DOES THE PBOC INTERVENE?

China's central bank rarely intervenes directly in foreign exchange markets, but usually operates through state-owned banks, in addition to using money market operations and its hefty foreign exchange reserves.

The PBOC is also believed to influence offshore markets in various ways, including scheduled and off-cycle sales of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong, which traders say can soak up liquidity and stem speculative short-selling of the currency.

Previously, China burnt through $1 trillion of foreign exchange reserves to fight against depreciation expectations following a sharp one-off devaluation in 2015. It has shored up restrictions on capital outflows since then, while encouraging more inflows from foreign investors into Chinese stocks and bonds.

IS THE YUAN UNDERVALUED?

Based on the real effective exchange rate (REER), which measures a currency's value weighted against those of its major trading partners after adjusting for inflation, the yuan is close to if not slightly stronger than its long-run average.

Annual data shows that in 2018 the yuan's REER was only a tad below average during the past four years, according to the Bank of International Settlements.

Monthly data shows that at the end of June, the yuan's REER was 4.9% above its average for the past 10 years and 13.4% above its 15-year average. In comparison, the dollar's REER was 11.2% above its 10-year average and 10.3% above its 15-year average.

"The real effective exchange rate is one benchmark, and on that measure the yuan looks fairly valued at the moment," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

(Reporting by Stanley White and Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Stanley White and Winni Zhou
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.57% 3.56 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.16% 7.0753 Delayed Quote.3.11%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.08% 7.0483 Delayed Quote.2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aOil edges up on expectations of more OPEC output cuts, but trade worries linger
RE
03:02aEXPLAINER : How does China manage the yuan, and what is its real value?
RE
03:01aERC ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : to Seek Clarification In Implementing the SC Decision
PU
02:59aUK delays public spending review to focus on Brexit
RE
02:59aIndonesia says no decision yet on early start to mineral ore export ban
RE
02:58aFrench industrial output falls 2.3% in June - INSEE
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:42aGains for Asian shares capped by fresh trade jitters, China stocks fall
RE
02:42aGains for Asian shares capped by fresh trade jitters, China stocks fall
RE
02:41aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Expected pricedrop for refined products
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4E.ON SE : Britain remains headache for Innogy as customers keep leaving
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group