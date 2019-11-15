Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Explainer: What's behind Labour's plan to overhaul BT and the British broadband network?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 12:00pm EST

Britain's opposition Labour Party says if it wins the Dec. 12 election it will nationalise BT's broadband network and provide free internet for all within a decade, a radical election pledge to roll back decades of private ownership.

WHAT LED TO THIS?

The UK's biggest broadband and mobile phone provider was the flagship of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's policy of selling state-owned assets, a political revolution that she said would improve efficiency and "spread the nation's wealth among as many people as possible".

The 1984 privatisation was three times oversubscribed and made millions of Britons shareholders for the first time.

But it failed to trigger much competition as the company kept its grip on the British telecoms market until the widespread adoption of mobile in the nineties and home broadband in the following decade.

Regulator Ofcom made BT "unbundle" parts of its network, and the company created a fixed-line network arm called Openreach in 2006 to offer access to competitors. That led to pay-TV company Sky and new entrants like TalkTalk becoming major broadband providers.

WHY DOES THE BROADBAND NETWORK NEED OVERHAULING?

Customers, rivals and the regulator had criticised BT for poor service and a lack of ambition in upgrading its network to fibre, where fibre optic cable instead of copper is used to connect homes to the network. It has also spent billions of pounds on sports rights.

A full-fibre network could offer speeds of 1 Gigabit a second.

Some 95% of premises have access to speeds above 30mbps through BT's hybrid copper-fibre roll-out but some homes and businesses - known collectively as premises - in rural areas and in some pockets in major cities, have internet speeds of less than 10 Mbps on BT's ageing copper connections.

Fewer than 10% of British premises have access to full-fibre broadband, according to Ofcom, far behind countries like Spain, Europe's fibre leader, which plans to have 100% 300 Mbps fibre broadband by 2021.

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES TO LABOUR'S PLAN?

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised full-fibre broadband to all homes by 2025.

BT CEO Philip Jansen aims to recast the company as the national champion the country needs to upgrade communications for consumers and businesses.

He said BT is ready to accelerate a fibre broadband roll-out that reaches a home or a business every 26 seconds, as long as the government and the regulator create conditions that allow it to make a fair return.

But he said last month Johnson's pledge would be "extremely difficult" to achieve.

BT's full-fibre network will reach 4 million premises by 2021, and it has plans to reach 15 million by the mid-2020s if it stacks up commercially.

BT's cable competitor Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Media, is building out its ultrafast network. Investors including Australia's Macquarie Group are backing new network companies.

WHAT ARE THE FLAWS OF LABOUR'S PLAN?

Labour is lagging the Conservatives in opinion polls and investors do not expect Labour to win the election, but the proposal creates unwelcome uncertainty for BT, its shareholders and rivals, which use the Openreach network.

Deutsche Telekom, which has a stake of just over 12%, declined to comment.

Analysts questioned whether the estimated budget of 20 billion pounds was realistic.

Costs in densely populated towns and cities have fallen to 300-400 pounds per premise.

However, capital expenditure per premise passed can skyrocket to close to 2,500 pounds in more rural areas, Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud said.

Tackling the final 10% of predominantly rural premises may require "additional funding" of up to 5 billion pounds to support commercial investment, he said.

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.57% 1329.4353 Delayed Quote.25.28%
AMAZON.COM -0.22% 1750 Delayed Quote.16.72%
BT GROUP PLC -1.15% 193 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.63% 44.67 Delayed Quote.33.48%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.44% 15.194 Delayed Quote.2.08%
FACEBOOK 0.93% 194.92 Delayed Quote.47.34%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 0.57% 22.895 Delayed Quote.6.70%
LME COPPER CASH 0.21% 5835 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.78% 137.96 End-of-day quote.25.99%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC -2.76% 105.6 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -3.12% 154.6 Delayed Quote.4.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25pRoche buys U.S. drugmaker Promedior for up to $1.4 billion to get lung drug
RE
12:25pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Weekly Product Showcase November 15, 2019
PU
12:22pWeWork faces U.S. SEC inquiry over possible rule violations - Bloomberg
RE
12:19pOil prices gain 2% despite concerns about rising supplies
RE
12:15pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : President Visits Kazakhstan to Mark 25 Years of Partnership, Reaffirms Strong Support for Development Agenda
PU
12:10pNew 'Star Wars' title from EA set to be big draw this holiday season
RE
12:10pARCELORMITTAL : Greg Ludkovsky is awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Oviedo
PU
12:06pCorrection to article on Brazil-China ties
DJ
12:05pOil prices gain 2% despite concerns about rising supplies
RE
12:05pUNION COUNTY NJ : Fire Safety Tips for Union County Residents
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group