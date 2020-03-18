Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Explainer: What's in the U.S. coronavirus aid bill that just passed Congress?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

The U.S. Senate passed a more than $100 billion coronavirus aid package on Wednesday, sending it on to President Donald Trump who is expected to sign it into law. Lawmakers are already working on another stimulus effort in response to the widening outbreak in the country.

Here are major elements of the legislation, which passed the House of Representatives on Saturday.

FREE CORONAVIRUS TESTING

The bill would provide free coronavirus testing for those who need it. The Trump administration has struggled to make such tests available.

The legislation would require private healthcare insurers to pay for all testing costs for beneficiaries with medical coverage. It also would cover testing costs for people who receive health care through government-run programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. It provides $1 billion to the National Disaster Medical System, a coordinated healthcare system and partnership involving several federal agencies, to cover costs for people without medical insurance.

PAID SICK LEAVE AND EMERGENCY LEAVE FOR SOME WORKERS

Roughly a third of U.S. employees, predominantly lower-paid workers, currently do not get paid when they stay home due to illness. Health officials have said the coronavirus could spread more quickly if infected workers feel like they cannot afford to stay home without pay.

The bill would require governments and private businesses with fewer than 500 employees to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for those who miss work due to coronavirus or for those who have to take care of family members affected by the outbreak.

Workers could take another 10 weeks off, if needed, at two-thirds of their pay.

Businesses and self-employed workers would be able to claim refundable tax credits to cover the expense.

The U.S. Labour Department could exempt companies with fewer than 50 workers if they risk going out of business.

The bill would not apply to large employers like McDonald's Corp that do not provide paid sick leave. Some large employers, including Walmart Inc and Darden Restaurants, have announced they will do so voluntarily.

The bill would only apply to coronavirus-related illnesses and would last only through the end of 2020.

ENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The bill would cover costs for states that extend unemployment payments for six months beyond the usual six-month time limit.

The benefit would apply only to states that see their unemployment rates rise by at least 10%. They would get interest-free loans, if needed, to cover benefit costs under the bill.

It also would encourage employers to avoid layoffs by reducing employees' hours instead. Affected employees would get unemployment benefits to offset those lost wages.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

The bill would strengthen several programs that help feed low-income Americans. It would provide $250 million for home-delivery meals to seniors, $400 million for food banks, and $500 million to help feed mothers and young children.

It would allow schools that provide free breakfasts and lunches to low-income students to distribute those meals to go, rather than requiring them to be eaten in a cafeteria.

The bill would suspend work requirements for the "food stamp" program that helps low-income people buy groceries. That would override a new Trump administration restriction, due to kick in on April 1, that would have cut off benefits for 700,000 childless, able-bodied adults who are not working.

INCREASE FUNDING FOR MEDICAID PROGRAM FOR THE POOR

The package would increase federal funding for Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor, which typically experiences increased enrollment during economic downturns.

By Andy Sullivan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10pSlovenia plans to ban public gatherings, delay loan repayments
RE
08:04pEuro up after ECB asset purchase programme but dollar retains advantage
RE
08:02pAsian stocks find support after ECB purchase programme
RE
07:53pBRAZIL SLIDING INTO DEEP, CORONAVIRUS-LINKED RECESSION IN 2020 : Goldman, JPMorgan
RE
07:53pSTATEMENT : Central Bank of Ireland
PU
07:52pLoud protests ring out in Brazil over Bolsonaro's coronavirus response
RE
07:51pECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program to Combat Coronovirus Slowdown -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:47pCanada unveils major aid package to battle coronavirus outbreak, ready to do more
RE
07:38pDetroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak
RE
07:36pECB to gobble up 750 billion euros of debt in emergency move to combat virus hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : will suspend U.S. production through April 6
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL
5LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. : LATAM Airlines Group Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group