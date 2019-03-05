"Exploding Kittens" Creators Reinvent Game Night With "Throw Throw Burrito"

LOS ANGELES, Mar. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years after their "Exploding Kittens" card game broke crowdfunding records as the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, visionary game-makers ELAN LEE and MATTHEW INMAN have returned with a dynamic new game (changer) titled "Throw Throw Burrito."



Last Tuesday, February 26th, the company launched a Kickstarter campaign for the family-friendly "Throw Throw Burrito" and was fully funded within the first 16 minutes.

(At the time this release was serviced, "Throw Throw Burrito" had raised close to $1.3 million with 23 days left in the Kickstarter campaign.)

"There were days over the last year of development when I'd walk into the studio thinking this is the greatest game we've ever built," says Lee. "And some days I think, we must be crazy for trying this. The overwhelming audience response to the game makes me realize both of those sentiments can be true at once."

Lee and Inman's company, also called Exploding Kittens, is at the forefront of a tabletop game renaissance, which is the fastest growing segment of the entertainment industry with the global board games market size expected to reach values of over $12 billion by 2023. Despite the digital world popularity of "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty," consumers are increasingly seeking out entertainment that's surprisingly analog: tabletop games.

"Throw Throw Burrito" is the exciting next step in tabletop, combining a card game with dodgeball. While trying to concentrate on the simple strategy of the cards, players must also throw (and dodge) airborne foam burritos hurling through the air." Wrote Variety, "There's something very inviting about a card game that includes zinging your friends with the hard toss of a smiley-faced foam burrito."

As Lee points out, "The game's physicality makes it's something we've never seen before. Card games aren't a spectator sport, but this one is just as much fun to play as it is to watch."

It's the fourth card game from the Exploding Kittens team, following "Exploding Kittens," "Bears vs. Babies" and "You've Got Crabs." As Lee tells it, "Throw Throw Burrito" is similar in spirit to its predecessors.

"Our games aren't designed to be entertaining," he says. "They're designed to make the people you're playing with entertaining."

In 2015, Lee, former chief creative officer at Xbox, traded in his controller for cardboard and teamed with Inman, creator of the wildly popular comics website The Oatmeal, to launch "Exploding Kittens."

Explaining the career move from digital to analog, Lee says, "I remember going to my brother's house and trying to engage my niece and nephew in conversation, but they were playing video games—games that I helped create—and they wouldn't take their eyes off the screen. It didn't make me feel good that I was contributing to that kind of isolation. I wanted to create something that brought families and people together."

Seeking to Kickstart the game for $10,000, they ended up raising close to $9 million in just 30 days. "Exploding Kittens" has gone on to lead sales in the tabletop game category worldwide with total sales to date exceeding 8 million units. The game still holds the record for the most backed project ever (by more than two times) through crowdfunding platforms and is among the top-selling toys and games across Amazon, Target and Walmart. For the past four years in a row, "Exploding Kittens" has dominated the top five spots on the Amazon Prime Day Toys and Games Best Seller list, as well as the Holiday Toys and Games Best Seller lists.

"Throw Throw Burrito" Kickstarter contributors will receive their games in September and a general retail release is targeted for the holidays.

