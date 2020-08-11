Log in
Explosives Market Procurement Report: Explosives Market Category Growth and Supplier Selection Criteria Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

08/11/2020 | 08:06am EDT

The global explosives market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 9 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5.73%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005418/en/

Have a question for our procurement intelligence experts? Get in touch with us

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our explosives market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for explosives. The report also aids buyers with relevant explosives pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as composition-based pricing and volume-based pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

Report scope snapshot: Explosives Market

Market insights

  • Regional spend dynamics
  • Regional influence on global spend

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier ecosystem

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map

To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

We have helped 100+ Fortune 500 companies: View our success stories

About us

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our procurement market intelligence coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning process and helps clients achieve more than mere monetary savings. Our procurement insights are well-defined to meet the information needs of the procurement organizations and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.


© Business Wire 2020
