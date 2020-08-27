Log in
ExpoVention Named Authorized Agent for PurpleSun Infection Prevention Technology

08/27/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExpoVention, a leading provider of outsourced project management for meetings, conferences, and trade shows since 1996, today announced its strategic partnership with PurpleSun, whose FMUV Shadowless Delivery™ light technology has been successfully used throughout hospitals and medical centers to disinfect, sanitize, and kill bacteria and viruses.

The U.S. hotel industry is projected to report a 50.6 percent decline in revenue per available room in 2020, according to a special COVID-19 forecast from STR, providers of data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Wendy Morris, founder and managing partner of ExpoVention, was first introduced to PurpleSun through Northwell Health, one of the country’s top medical institutions and largest healthcare provider in the State of New York. Given her decades of events management experience and ExpoVention’s commitment to supporting the economic recovery of the industry, Morris approached the experts at PurpleSun to become an authorized representative.

Meeting and exceeding the strictest industry standards, PurpleSun’s E300 and Space-1 machine opens up telescopically from multiple directions allowing the user to adapt the machine to the room layout and prevent shadowing while focusing the intensity for accelerating germicidal activity. PurpleSun’s Space-1 device can disinfect a standard sleeping room in any hotel in under two minutes with FMUV technology which has been clinically validated with published data showing a 96 percent disinfection rate versus 38 percent with manual cleaning.

“Raising consumer confidence in the hospitality sector is directly linked to cleaning and disinfecting efficacy,” said Morris. “PurpleSun’s FMUV™ patented light-based technology is being used in live clinical settings by major hospitals and we’re bringing this same highly effective technology to the hospitality industry.”

She continued, “As the travel industry rebounds and organizations plan their 2021 events, there will be a demand for evidence that hotels have taken pandemic precautions. ExpoVention has been at the forefront of the industry for 25 years and we’re excited to continue our leadership role by introducing PurpleSun to industry stakeholders.”

For information about PurpleSun, please contact Wendy Morris www.expovention.com or by emailing wmorris@expovention.com

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
