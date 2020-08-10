Exponent : - Global Gender Equity Accelerator Launches

Global coalition including BBC, Bloomberg, Google, and Nasdaq

that amplifies gender equity initiatives and partners to spark new ones

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks the launch of Exponent - a coalition whose mission is to amplify global gender equity efforts at the highest levels of power, influence and decision making.

"Meaningful progress lies in ensuring equitable representation where corporate, industry, and policy decisions are made," said Rebekah E. Dopp, Founder & Chair of Exponent and an executive at Google. "We are energized by the impossible. The Exponent Alliance organizations are already tackling issues through a gender lens in all aspects of the global community. Through cooperation and maximizing each partner's strengths, we accelerate, champion, and exponentially increase the impact of gender equity initiatives to improve the global human experience."

"As the world faces the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worldwide uprising against racial injustices, women, and especially women of color, are disproportionately disadvantaged. Women, and especially women of color, are going to disproportionately create solutions that heal our global community. It is more important than ever that our private sector partners including BBC, Bloomberg, Google, and Nasdaq have come together to advance gender equity as part of the solution. We are grateful to their leadership on the Exponent Council and look forward to welcoming new members in the months ahead," said Dopp.

Exponent's inaugural amplified initiative is BBC's 50:50 The Equality Project which inspires organizations to create content that is representative of the global community. The partnership between Exponent and BBC to expand and scale the 50:50 The Equality Project will launch in September. Nina Goswami, the BBC Creative Diversity Lead for 50:50 said: "The BBC is delighted that Exponent's first amplified initiative is 50:50 The Equality Project— together we will scale our already successful project and exponentially increase the impact."

More information can be found on the organization's website: exponent.org

