Exponential ETFs : Announces ‘Detroit Invests in You' Financial Education Program; Tyrone Ross Jr. Tapped to Lead the Initiative

Exponential ETFs to promote financial literacy, education, wellness and proficiency within the Detroit community.

Exponential ETFs, a leading innovative exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer and sub-adviser, has hired Tyrone Ross Jr. as Director of Financial Education to lead the “DIY” initiative to promote financial education within Detroit.

Detroit Invests in You will be a program that seeks to combine financial education, training, events and coaching with the goal of increasing awareness within the Detroit community of the benefits of saving, investing, debt avoidance, home ownership and entrepreneurship.

“Detroit’s median household income is less than half of the national average, and lower income means fewer opportunities to borrow money, secure home mortgages, fund businesses and reverse the cycle of poverty,” said Phil Bak, CEO of Exponential ETFs. “The opportunity to partner with someone as passionate and talented as Tyrone Ross gives us an ability to make a real impact on our city.”

Tyrone Ross was recently honored by InvestmentNews in their 2019 40 under 40 class1 and has been named by WealthManagement.com as a top 10 advisor set to change the industry in 20192. Prior to becoming a financial consultant, early-stage start-up advisor and entrepreneur, Tyrone was a 2004 Olympic Trials qualifier in track and field in the 400 meters.

“The number one goal of this program will be about getting proximate. I want to hear and feel the needs of the people; and learn more about their specific financial needs,” said Tyrone Ross Jr. “I am excited to partner with city officials and the Detroit companies who are already making a difference for the hard working people of Detroit.”

Exponential ETFs, which offers the American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) and Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap ETF (RVRS) (collectively, “ETF”)* in addition to eleven sub-advised funds has $383 million in proprietary and sub-advised assets under management3. Exponential ETFs moved from Ann Arbor, MI to Detroit, MI in April 2019.

For additional information, please visit www.exponentialetfs.com or contact Exponential ETFs here.

About Exponential ETFs

Exponential ETFs combines technology and automation with industry leading expertise in portfolio management, operations and capital markets to provide ETF trading and operational solutions to select asset managers. Exponential ETFs also offers proprietary ETF and portfolio strategies designed to help investors build better portfolios. Exponential’s proprietary strategies include the American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) and the Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF (RVRS)*.

*Carefully consider the risks, investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other important information about the Fund and are available at acsietf.com and reverseetf.com or by calling 1-800-617-0004. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions and will generate tax consequences. All regulated investment companies are obligated to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained. RVRS and ACSI are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

1 The InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 program recognizes and celebrates up-and-comers in the financial advice industry. Each year, our editorial team reviews more than 1,000 nominations to create a list of 40 outstanding financial advisers, or industry professionals supporting advisers, who are 39 or younger. Honorees are judged on their accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership and promise.

2 Every year, WealthManagement.com surveys the landscape to find the 10 individuals whose names may be unfamiliar to you now, but who are poised to shake up the industry.

3As of 08/31/2019

