Exporo : Successfully Concludes Financing Round of $48.7 Million

The Hamburg-based Fintech Exporo has completed a financing round of $48.7 million. The new lead investor Partech and previous investors e.ventures, Heartcore and HV Holtzbrinck Ventures are participating in the financing round. Exporo is Germany’s leading platform for digital real estate investments and enables everyone to invest easily, transparently and with small amounts in individual properties and thus build up a widely diversified digital real estate portfolio.

Exporo will invest the additional capital primarily in strategic activities: The clear market leadership in digital investments in real estate in Germany is to be further expanded. To achieve this, the exporo.de platform will be further developed and supplemented with new offerings such as a portfolio builder and a trading platform in real time. With a clear focus on neighbouring European countries, the company is also pushing ahead with its international expansion. The team, which currently consists of 140 people, is therefore to be expanded, especially in the areas of Real Estate, Sales and Technology.

Since its foundation in November 2014, Exporo has financed around 200 real estate projects by more than 20,000 customers, raising over 420 million euros in capital. “We want to change the way people invest in real estate. Through our platform we’re digitizing access to real estate and are connecting thousands of private investors who are investing together in private and professional real estate opportunities starting from 500 euros,” says Simon Brunke, CEO of Exporo AG.

“We give every investor the opportunity to participate in real estate projects with small amounts of money via our online platform. So far, the real estate business has been reserved for institutional investors,” Brunke continues. In addition to financing audited, short-term real estate projects with fixed interest rates, Exporo investors can invest in individual, professionally managed properties as if they were the owner and benefit from current rental income and the increase in the value of the property.

Full version of press release: https://exporo.imgix.net/uploads/190614_PR_Exporo-concludes-financing-round-of-USD-48-7-million.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005285/en/