Exporo : Successfully Concludes Financing Round of $48.7 Million

The Hamburg-based Fintech Exporo has completed a financing round of
$48.7 million. The new lead investor Partech and previous investors
e.ventures, Heartcore and HV Holtzbrinck Ventures are participating in
the financing round. Exporo is Germany’s leading platform for digital
real estate investments and enables everyone to invest easily,
transparently and with small amounts in individual properties and thus
build up a widely diversified digital real estate portfolio.
Exporo will invest the additional capital primarily in strategic
activities: The clear market leadership in digital investments in real
estate in Germany is to be further expanded. To achieve this, the
exporo.de platform will be further developed and supplemented with new
offerings such as a portfolio builder and a trading platform in real
time. With a clear focus on neighbouring European countries, the company
is also pushing ahead with its international expansion. The team, which
currently consists of 140 people, is therefore to be expanded,
especially in the areas of Real Estate, Sales and Technology.
Since its foundation in November 2014, Exporo has financed around 200
real estate projects by more than 20,000 customers, raising over 420
million euros in capital. “We want to change the way people invest in
real estate. Through our platform we’re digitizing access to real estate
and are connecting thousands of private investors who are investing
together in private and professional real estate opportunities starting
from 500 euros,” says Simon Brunke, CEO of Exporo AG.
“We give every investor the opportunity to participate in real estate
projects with small amounts of money via our online platform. So far,
the real estate business has been reserved for institutional investors,”
Brunke continues. In addition to financing audited, short-term real
estate projects with fixed interest rates, Exporo investors can invest
in individual, professionally managed properties as if they were the
owner and benefit from current rental income and the increase in the
value of the property.
Full version of press release: https://exporo.imgix.net/uploads/190614_PR_Exporo-concludes-financing-round-of-USD-48-7-million.pdf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005285/en/