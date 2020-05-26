Export geography expands

Despite the current difficult situation in connection with quarantine, an export plan has been successfully implemented in Tashkent region. In particular, over the past period of this year, products worth more than $180 million were exported, the plan was implemented with a surplus.

In January-May this year, it was planned to export products worth $176.6 million. To date, products worth $180.4 million have already been exported.

It is expected that at the end of this month the region's export indicator will reach 110 percent.

If last year exporting enterprises of the region exported 514 types of products, then this year the number of types of products reached 582, the list was replenished, in particular, with ethyl alcohol, household items, various glasses, carpets, women's and men's shoes, building materials and gas blocks.

This year, the total number of exporting enterprises in the region reached 576.

Avazbek Khudoykulov, UzA

Source: UzA