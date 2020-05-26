Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Export geography expands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Despite the current difficult situation in connection with quarantine, an export plan has been successfully implemented in Tashkent region. In particular, over the past period of this year, products worth more than $180 million were exported, the plan was implemented with a surplus.

In January-May this year, it was planned to export products worth $176.6 million. To date, products worth $180.4 million have already been exported.

It is expected that at the end of this month the region's export indicator will reach 110 percent.

If last year exporting enterprises of the region exported 514 types of products, then this year the number of types of products reached 582, the list was replenished, in particular, with ethyl alcohol, household items, various glasses, carpets, women's and men's shoes, building materials and gas blocks.

This year, the total number of exporting enterprises in the region reached 576.

Avazbek Khudoykulov, UzA

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:12:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pLEMAITRE VASCULAR : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
05:58pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:58pCOHEN & STEERS : Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:57pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:56pWESTPAC BANKING : Lyn Cobley retires
PU
05:55pUPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike
RE
05:53pCOHEN & STEERS : REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:51pCOHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:51pSTROUD RESOURCES LTD : . Announces Delayed Filing of Interim Disclosure Documents Pursuant to OSC Instrument 51-502
AQ
05:49pCOHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
3HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group