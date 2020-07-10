Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exports and imports of goods decreased by 39.0% and by 40.2% respectively, in nominal terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:26am EDT
Summary

In May 2020, exports and imports of goods recorded nominal year-on-year growth rates of -39.0% and -40.2%, respectively (-40.1% and -39.5% in April 2020, in the same order). All the product categories showed significant decreases, with exports and imports of Transport equipment standing out (-54.0% and -66.6%, respectively).
Excluding Fuels and lubricants, exports and imports decreased by 35.2% and by 35.1%, respectively (-39.2% and -38.3%, in the same order, in April 2020).
The deficit on the balance of trade in goods decreased by EUR 722 million when compared to the same month of 2019, reaching EUR 908 million in May 2020. Excluding Fuels and lubricants, the trade balance stood at EUR -778 million, corresponding to a decrease of EUR 420 million in the trade deficit vis-à-vis May 2019.
In the quarter ended in May 2020, exports and imports of goods decreased by 30.8% and by 30.6% respectively, compared to the quarter ended in May 2019 (-17.7% and -16.7% in the same order, in the quarter ended in April 2020).

The information in this press release, regarding May, reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the performance of the economic activity and the quantity of primary information available in the compilation of the results presented. Despite the difficulties, we call for the best collaboration by firms, households, and public entities in answering the requests of Statistics Portugal to obtain information. The quality of official statistics, especially its capacity to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aFranklin Templeton Canada to Wind Up Senior Loan ETF
AQ
07:01aCANOPY RIVERS : Portfolio Companies Look to Expand Retail and Brand Presence in North American Markets
AQ
07:01aMACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION : Announces Increase of Flow-Through Private Placement to $3,500,000
AQ
07:01aVIAVI : Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
PR
07:01aCHEMOURS : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
PR
07:01aBIOHITECH GLOBAL : Appoints Walter Littlejohn III as an Independent Member of Its Board of Directors
PR
07:01aMAKO MINING : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mako Mining Corp. to OTCQX
PR
07:01aAERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 29, 2020
PR
07:01aANIXA BIOSCIENCES' : CAR-T Cancer Therapy Receives Intention to Grant Notice from the European Patent Office
PR
07:01aINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings On July 30, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
5TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group