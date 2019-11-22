Log in
Exports, consumers help German economy avoid recession in third quarter

11/22/2019 | 02:24am EST
Containers are seen at a terminal in the port of Hamburg

Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1% expansion on the quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports grew 1% in the quarter, which meant that net trade contributed 0.5 percentage points to overall economic expansion.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

