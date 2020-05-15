Log in
Exports down by 4 percent in March

05/15/2020 | 09:10am EDT

The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in May circumstances for exports are less favourable than they were in March.

Show datatableExports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days)Hide datatableExports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days)
2016 April 5.4
2016 May 6.3
2016 June 2.3
2016 July 2.9
2016 August 3
2016 September 5.8
2016 October 3.3
2016 November 6.4
2016 December 5.3
2017 January 1.7
2017 February 6.7
2017 March 8.3
2017 April 0.7
2017 May 4.6
2017 June 10.8
2017 July 7
2017 August 7.2
2017 September 7.8
2017 October 6.9
2017 November 7
2017 December 6.1
2018 January 4.7
2018 February 4.6
2018 March 3.2
2018 April 6.8
2018 May 4.6
2018 June 0.3
2018 July 2.8
2018 August 2.7
2018 September 3.2
2018 October 3.2
2018 November 1
2018 December 0.5
2019 January 2.2
2019 February -0.5
2019 March 1.1
2019 April 1.5
2019 May -0.3
2019 June 0.6
2019 July 0
2019 August 3.5
2019 September 1.4
2019 October 5.6
2019 November 2.2
2019 December 4.6
2020 January 2.9
2020 February 0.9
2020 March -4

Exports and imports

In March, exports to Germany and the United Kingdom were substantially lower than one year previously. This was mainly due ta sharp drop in exports of transport equipment. In terms of imports, petroleum and natural gas from Russia and Norway plummeted in particular.

Conditions for exports in May more unfavourable than in March

Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.

According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in May are more unfavourable than in March. This is mainly because producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was down. Furthermore, Dutch and European manufacturers were more pessimistic about their foreign order position. In addition, the year-on-year decline in German manufacturing output was more substantial.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 13:09:04 UTC
