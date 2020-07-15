Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exports down by almost 12 percent in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 09:21am EDT

The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in July circumstances for exports are less favourable than they were in May.

Show datatableExports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days)Hide datatableExports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days)
2016 June 2.3
2016 July 2.9
2016 August 3
2016 September 5.8
2016 October 3.3
2016 November 6.4
2016 December 5.3
2017 January 1.6
2017 February 6.8
2017 March 8.3
2017 April 0.7
2017 May 4.6
2017 June 10.7
2017 July 7.1
2017 August 7.3
2017 September 7.9
2017 October 7
2017 November 7.1
2017 December 6.2
2018 January 4.8
2018 February 4.3
2018 March 3.1
2018 April 6.2
2018 May 5.3
2018 June 0.4
2018 July 2.7
2018 August 4
2018 September 3
2018 October 3.4
2018 November 0.4
2018 December 0.6
2019 January 2.2
2019 February -0.3
2019 March 1.5
2019 April 1.7
2019 May -0.1
2019 June 0.7
2019 July -0.1
2019 August 3.4
2019 September 1.4
2019 October 6.3
2019 November 2.3
2019 December 4.5
2020 January 3.9
2020 February 1.7
2020 March -4.6
2020 April -13.8
2020 May -11.8

Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.

According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in July are more unfavourable than in May. This is mainly because the year-on-year decline in German manufacturing output was larger. Furthermore, Dutch and European manufacturers were more pessimistic about their foreign order position. However, producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was less unfavourable.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aGLOBALDATA : Indonesian skincare sector is expected to reach US$2.5bn by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Completion and Delivery of 400 Affordable Housing Projects by CMCEG in Taher, Algeria
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Completion of MCC17's Phase II of Hotel and Service Project in Kuala Lumpur
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : The Largest Mono-series Lead Smelting and Production System Technologically Patented and Designed by ENFI Started its Trial Operation
PU
09:36aGLOBALDATA : Sales loss in Q4 will not dampen long-term prospects for Dunelm
PU
09:36aVALE S A : Webinar ESG Tailings Dam Management
PU
09:36aPUBLIC SERVICE : Laser technology improves safety and performance
PU
09:36aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Results of the 10th Annual General Meeting Held on 15 July 2020
PU
09:36aSTELMINE CANADA : to launch its exploration campaign
AQ
09:36aAMAZON COM : Announces New Pflugerville Fulfillment Center
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota
3Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Banana Flour Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Product..
4UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : UNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading stock or options in Moderna Inc, Vaxart Inc, MGM Re..
5VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : VIVINT SOLAR : Thinking about buying stock in Moleculin Biotech, VBI Vaccines, Rigel Phar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group