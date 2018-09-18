Express Logic :’s X-Ware IoT Platform® Brings Industrial-Grade IoT Device Security and Safety to the Microchip SAM L11 Microcontrollers

Express Logic, the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating
systems (RTOSes), has announced that its industrial-grade X-Ware
IoT Platform®—powered by the industry-leading ThreadX®
RTOS—now supports the TrustZone for ARMv8-M technology-based Microchip
SAM L11 microcontrollers.
IoT devices almost always require an RTOS and network connectivity. As
device vendors open up their APIs to share data and allow more
interoperability with other products and single-point devices and
systems, information security and protection become significant issues.
Express Logic’s X-Ware IoT Platform provides a comprehensive and secure
foundation that enables embedded developers using the SAM L11
microcontrollers to deliver more secure IoT devices.
“Next-generation embedded IoT products demand extensive security and
efficiency,” said Bill Hutchings, Senior Product Marketing Manager for
Microchip’s MCU32 business unit. “The X-Ware IoT Platform leverages the
robust security and ultra-low power features of our SAM L11
microcontrollers to enable our customers to meet the growing demand for
safe, secure, and energy-efficient IoT nodes.”
X-Ware IoT Platform Helps Meet Growing Security and Safety Challenges
Using the ARM TrustZone technology for ARMv8-M with Express Logic’s
X-Ware IoT Platform, developers can achieve new levels of security for
their IoT devices. The ARMv8-M architecture enables the ThreadX
RTOS to partition the application into trusted and non-trusted memory
regions. Application code in a non-trusted region is confined to that
region and thereby prevented from accessing any other region including
the trusted region containing ThreadX. ThreadX for ARMv8-M is able to
create and schedule multiple threads for both trusted and non-trusted
regions. Application code running in the non-trusted regions can access
the full ThreadX API, with the approval of the application’s trusted
code. The trusted application can disable any ThreadX API from access by
non-trusted code.
In addition to the solution’s security advantages, the X-Ware IoT
Platform, ThreadX, FileX®, and NetX Duo™ have attained the
highest level of safety certifications. They include IEC 61508 SIL 4,
IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, UL 60730-1 Annex
H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and
IEC 60335-1 Annex R, UL 1998.
“With over 6.2 billion deployments and the highest levels of safety
certifications, the X-Ware IoT platform is perfect for the SAM L11
microcontrollers,” said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic.
“Thanks to the X-Ware IoT Platform’s tight integration with the resident
ARMv8-M technology, embedded developers have the most comprehensive
embedded safety and security solution on the market.”
