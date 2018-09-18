Express Logic :’s X-Ware IoT Platform® Brings Industrial-Grade IoT Device Security and Safety to the Microchip SAM L11 Microcontrollers

X-Ware IoT Platform Leverages ARM® TrustZone® Technology for ARMv8-M to Bring New Levels of Security to Constrained IoT Devices

Express Logic, the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOSes), has announced that its industrial-grade X-Ware IoT Platform®—powered by the industry-leading ThreadX® RTOS—now supports the TrustZone for ARMv8-M technology-based Microchip SAM L11 microcontrollers.

IoT devices almost always require an RTOS and network connectivity. As device vendors open up their APIs to share data and allow more interoperability with other products and single-point devices and systems, information security and protection become significant issues. Express Logic’s X-Ware IoT Platform provides a comprehensive and secure foundation that enables embedded developers using the SAM L11 microcontrollers to deliver more secure IoT devices.

“Next-generation embedded IoT products demand extensive security and efficiency,” said Bill Hutchings, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Microchip’s MCU32 business unit. “The X-Ware IoT Platform leverages the robust security and ultra-low power features of our SAM L11 microcontrollers to enable our customers to meet the growing demand for safe, secure, and energy-efficient IoT nodes.”

X-Ware IoT Platform Helps Meet Growing Security and Safety Challenges

Using the ARM TrustZone technology for ARMv8-M with Express Logic’s X-Ware IoT Platform, developers can achieve new levels of security for their IoT devices. The ARMv8-M architecture enables the ThreadX RTOS to partition the application into trusted and non-trusted memory regions. Application code in a non-trusted region is confined to that region and thereby prevented from accessing any other region including the trusted region containing ThreadX. ThreadX for ARMv8-M is able to create and schedule multiple threads for both trusted and non-trusted regions. Application code running in the non-trusted regions can access the full ThreadX API, with the approval of the application’s trusted code. The trusted application can disable any ThreadX API from access by non-trusted code.

In addition to the solution’s security advantages, the X-Ware IoT Platform, ThreadX, FileX®, and NetX Duo™ have attained the highest level of safety certifications. They include IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and IEC 60335-1 Annex R, UL 1998.

“With over 6.2 billion deployments and the highest levels of safety certifications, the X-Ware IoT platform is perfect for the SAM L11 microcontrollers,” said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. “Thanks to the X-Ware IoT Platform’s tight integration with the resident ARMv8-M technology, embedded developers have the most comprehensive embedded safety and security solution on the market.”

