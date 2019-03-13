Log in
Express Logic :'s X-Ware IoT Platform™ Crypto Library Achieves FIPS 140-2 Certification

03/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

X-Ware IoT Platform NetX™ Crypto Library Helps Secure Sensitive Government, Financial, and Healthcare Data

Express Logic today announced that thanks to its collaboration with one of the world’s leading security labs, atsec information security, its industrial-grade X-Ware IoT Platform NetX™ Crypto library has achieved Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 cryptographic certification. The certification authority for this effort, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), issued the FIPS 140 Publication Series in May 2001 to align the requirements and standards for cryptography modules that include both hardware and software components.

FIPS 140-2 was instituted to protect sensitive or valuable U.S. government data, and data from commercial industries such as financial and health-care institutions that is collected, stored, shared, and disseminated electronically.

With billions of devices expected to be on the IoT by 2020, security has become the primary concern of the embedded industry. To address this concern, Express Logic has established itself as the safety and security leader in the embedded IoT space with its industrial-grade approach, including pre-certification to SIL 4 and ASIL D safety standards and EAL4+ security common criteria certification for X-Ware IoT Secure Connectivity (SC), TLS/DTLS, and IPsec security protocols and standards. The FIPS 140-2 certification effort represents another significant step forward in focusing directly on IoT security needs of the embedded industry.

Industrial-Grade Performance, Connectivity, and More

The X-Ware IoT Platform powered by the popular ThreadX® RTOS, with over 6.2 billion deployments, is more than just an RTOS with connectivity capabilities. In addition to the ThreadX RTOS and NetX Duo™, the X-Ware IoT Platform includes the safety-certified FileX® embedded FAT-32/exFAT file system, the GUIX® GUI development and embedded runtime framework, and the USBX® embedded host/device USB stack. This enables embedded developers to leverage the entire X-Ware IoT Platform solution to solve IoT applications that need to do more than just communicate with other devices and/or networks.

“Security is a major concern in the embedded IoT community, and at the same time, securing the IoT is technically very challenging for embedded developers,” said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. “This X-Ware IoT Platform FIPS 140-2 certification helps our customers meet stringent government security requirements, thus improving time-to-market and greatly improving the security profile of their device.”

About Express Logic and ThreadX

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic offers the industry’s most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ embedded TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device embedded USB protocol stack, and the GUIX® embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Express Logic products include full source code and are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.

ThreadX, TraceX, FileX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, and USBX are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, X-Ware IoT Platform, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
