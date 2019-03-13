Express Logic :'s X-Ware IoT Platform™ Crypto Library Achieves FIPS 140-2 Certification

Express Logic today announced that thanks to its collaboration with one
of the world’s leading security labs, atsec
information security, its industrial-grade X-Ware IoT Platform NetX™
Crypto library has achieved Federal Information Processing Standards
(FIPS) 140-2 cryptographic certification.
The certification authority for this effort, the National Institute of
Standards and Technology (NIST), issued the FIPS 140 Publication Series
in May 2001 to align the requirements and standards for cryptography
modules that include both hardware and software components.
FIPS 140-2 was instituted to protect sensitive or valuable U.S.
government data, and data from commercial industries such as financial
and health-care institutions that is collected, stored, shared, and
disseminated electronically.
With billions of devices expected to be on the IoT by 2020, security has
become the primary concern of the embedded industry. To address this
concern, Express Logic has established itself as the safety and security
leader in the embedded IoT space with its industrial-grade
approach, including pre-certification to SIL 4 and ASIL D safety
standards and EAL4+
security common criteria certification for X-Ware IoT Secure
Connectivity (SC), TLS/DTLS, and IPsec security protocols and
standards. The FIPS 140-2 certification effort represents another
significant step forward in focusing directly on IoT security needs of
the embedded industry.
Industrial-Grade Performance, Connectivity, and More
The X-Ware IoT Platform powered by the popular ThreadX® RTOS,
with over 6.2 billion deployments, is more than just an RTOS with
connectivity capabilities. In addition to the ThreadX RTOS and NetX
Duo™, the X-Ware IoT Platform includes the safety-certified FileX®
embedded FAT-32/exFAT file system, the GUIX® GUI development
and embedded runtime framework, and the USBX® embedded
host/device USB stack. This enables embedded developers to leverage the
entire X-Ware IoT Platform solution to solve IoT applications that need
to do more than just communicate with other devices and/or networks.
“Security is a major concern in the embedded IoT community, and at the
same time, securing the IoT is technically very challenging for embedded
developers,” said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. “This
X-Ware IoT Platform FIPS 140-2 certification helps our customers meet
stringent government security requirements, thus improving
time-to-market and greatly improving the security profile of their
device.”
About Express Logic and ThreadX
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic offers the industry’s most
advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including
the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and
NetX Duo™ embedded TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded
FAT-compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device embedded USB protocol
stack, and the GUIX® embedded graphical user interface
development toolkit. Express Logic products include full source code and
are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about
Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com,
call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.
ThreadX, TraceX, FileX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, and USBX are registered
trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo,
X-Ware IoT Platform, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP
fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands
or product names are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005141/en/