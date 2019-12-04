Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ExpressJet Mechanics Wrap Up Nationwide Week Of Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:29am EST

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics at ExpressJet, a regional carrier for United Airlines, recently wrapped up a week of informational picketing at the company's locations in Cleveland; Houston; Newark, New Jersey; Chicago and Alcoa, Tennessee. The picket was geared towards informing the flying public of ongoing negotiations with the company.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"ExpressJet customers have a right to know that the company is likely going to have issues as a result of its irrational behavior at the bargaining table," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "ExpressJet's refusal to pay their mechanics the wages and benefits they deserve is causing more and more of them to quit every single day, often to take higher-paying jobs at other commercial airlines."

Mechanics at ExpressJet, a company in which United Airlines owns a 49 percent stake, agreed to pay cuts in 2008 to help prevent the company from filing for bankruptcy. The company restored wages to their 2008 levels in 2017, but the workers haven't had a real pay raise in over a decade. After the company proposed a regressive offer in June, the Teamsters asked the National Mediation Board (NMB) to intervene. All of this is happening at a time when there is an industry-wide shortage of aviation mechanics that is only getting worse.

"The company is trying to take their retirement and use that to fund a paltry wage increase that leaves them thousands of dollars behind their peers in the regional industry," said Chris Moore, Teamsters Airline Division International Representative. "We don't have any additional meetings scheduled with the company, so many of these workers are finding it hard to stay even if they've been loyal to ExpressJet for years."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911
kdeniz@teamster.org 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expressjet-mechanics-wrap-up-nationwide-week-of-action-300969247.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aMFG CHEMICAL : Upgrades Pilot Plant in Dalton, GA
BU
11:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil jumps 4% on U.S. stockpiles drop; further OPEC output cuts seen
RE
11:41aSeth MacFarlane Gives $1 Million to Rainforest Trust to Stop Deforestation
BU
11:41aWESTERN UNION : Jan Siegmund Appointed to Western Union Board of Directors
BU
11:40aWESTERN UNION : Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:40aCAPGEMINI : is selected by Bayer as a core strategic partner to transform its IT landscape
AQ
11:40aDEERE & COMPANY : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
11:40aGATEWAY REAL ESTATE : will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share to its Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
11:40aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:40aSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag announces the launch of a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights through a placement to institutional investors for an amount of EUR 30 million
AN
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group