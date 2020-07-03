Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expression of Interest – Developer(s) & Building Contractor(s); Abuja, Nigeria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

The African Export-Import Bank (the 'Bank') is a pan-African multilateral financial institution headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, established to provide financing solutions and advisory services for the expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank intends to construct its Anglophone West Africa Regional Office and Trade Centre on a 5856 square metre plot of land in the Central Business District (CBD) in Abuja, Nigeria. The 17575 sqm iconic mixed-use business complex shall provide an integrated one-stop-shop for trade facilitation and information services and trade finance and offer a range of facilities: corporate office space, conference and exhibition centre, innovation and incubation hub, hotel, retail etc.

The Bank hereby invites expression of interest from reputable, experienced and suitably qualified contractors/developers to carry out the development/ building works. The following information should be submitted and attachments marked accordingly:

  1. Company profile, registration, location and ownership structure;
  2. Proof of experience of undertaking similar construction projects valued at over US Dollars Seventy (70) million over the past 5 years;
  3. Proof of registration as Contractor/Developer with relevant statutory authorities;
  4. Proof of technical and managerial capacity to handle a project of this magnitude;
  5. If applicable, a memorandum of joint venture;
  6. List of litigation history over the last 5 years;
  7. Audited annual financial statements for the past 3 years
  8. For Developers - the preferred participation terms and structures.

This expression is intended to facilitate compilation of a shortlist of suitably qualified building contractors and developers to be invited to tender for construction of the Project. The Bank, at its sole discretion, may disqualify a non-compliant submission from consideration. The Bank will not be responsible for any costs associated with responding to this advertisement. Submissions should be delivered via email to abujatc@afreximbank.com no later than July31, 2020 at 1500 hours WAT.

Disclaimer

African Export-Import Bank published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands Sleep Offering to Windsor, Ontario
AQ
08:01aMONETA PORCUPINE MINES : Announces $6.0 Million Financing
AQ
08:01aNEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. : Names Mac Jackson, Former VP of Exploration at Gold Standard Ventures to Advisory Board
AQ
08:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : First study group has been dosed in Xspray Pharma's ongoing pivotal registration studies with HyNap-Dasa
AQ
08:01aWhy This Chicago Cubs Super Fan Is Walking 100 Miles To Wrigley Field for Patient and Health Worker Safety
BU
08:01aChapter 11 U.S. Commercial Bankruptcies up 43% in June
GL
08:01aORGANIGRAM : Provides Update on COVID-19 Corporate Action Plan and Timing for Q3 Results
BU
08:00aKAMBI : Summary of Resolutions EGM 2020
AQ
07:57aGILEAD SCIENCES : European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Gilead's Veklury® (remdesivir) for the Treatment of COVID-19
BU
07:56aIndia seeks to curb Chinese power equipment imports amid tensions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after divided cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group