Expression of Interest – Developer(s) & Building Contractor(s); Abuja, Nigeria

The African Export-Import Bank (the 'Bank') is a pan-African multilateral financial institution headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, established to provide financing solutions and advisory services for the expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank intends to construct its Anglophone West Africa Regional Office and Trade Centre on a 5856 square metre plot of land in the Central Business District (CBD) in Abuja, Nigeria. The 17575 sqm iconic mixed-use business complex shall provide an integrated one-stop-shop for trade facilitation and information services and trade finance and offer a range of facilities: corporate office space, conference and exhibition centre, innovation and incubation hub, hotel, retail etc.

The Bank hereby invites expression of interest from reputable, experienced and suitably qualified contractors/developers to carry out the development/ building works. The following information should be submitted and attachments marked accordingly:

Company profile, registration, location and ownership structure; Proof of experience of undertaking similar construction projects valued at over US Dollars Seventy (70) million over the past 5 years; Proof of registration as Contractor/Developer with relevant statutory authorities; Proof of technical and managerial capacity to handle a project of this magnitude; If applicable, a memorandum of joint venture; List of litigation history over the last 5 years; Audited annual financial statements for the past 3 years For Developers - the preferred participation terms and structures.

This expression is intended to facilitate compilation of a shortlist of suitably qualified building contractors and developers to be invited to tender for construction of the Project. The Bank, at its sole discretion, may disqualify a non-compliant submission from consideration. The Bank will not be responsible for any costs associated with responding to this advertisement. Submissions should be delivered via email to abujatc@afreximbank.com no later than July31, 2020 at 1500 hours WAT.