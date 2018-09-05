Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ExteNet Systems Names Jim Hyde As CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:01am CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the largest private developer, owner and operator of distributed networks enabling advanced mobile broadband connectivity across the United States, today announced the appointment of Jim Hyde as Chief Executive Officer. Hyde succeeds Ross Manire, the co-founder of ExteNet Systems who is retiring and has served as President and CEO since 2002.

"My 16 years at ExteNet Systems have been incredibly rewarding, and I leave a tremendous team of experienced professionals well positioned to lead the way as the industry prepares for the next generation of wireless technology," said Manire.

"ExteNet Systems has played an integral role in pioneering, designing and building the next generation of wireless networks," said Marc Ganzi, Executive Chairman of ExteNet Systems. "We thank Ross for the terrific job he has done in bringing the business to this point, and we wish him the best in his retirement and future endeavors. The Board and I are very excited to have Jim at the helm as we look to extend ExteNet Systems' market leadership and bring new, innovative indoor and outdoor broadband solutions to the market. We are confident Jim is the right person to guide the company forward given his vast experience in owning and operating wireless networks."

Hyde has more than 20 years of experience in the wireless communications sector, having held roles in operations, sales and general management throughout his career. Most recently, he served as President of Prepaid Group, Wholesale, Affiliates and Strategic Partnerships for Sprint where he led the company's efforts to build out its MVNO and prepaid service businesses. Hyde also brings international experience to his new role at ExteNet Systems, having served as CEO and managing director of T-Mobile UK. He has also held management roles at Fastback Networks, Lumos Networks, NTELOS Holdings and GPS Industries. Hyde graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Finance, and is active in several industry associations including Competitive Carriers Association and CTIA, having served in various leadership roles.

"I'm honored to have been appointed as CEO of ExteNet Systems," said Hyde. "This is a tremendous company that is much admired in the industry and, as much as it has achieved, there is much more that ExteNet Systems can bring to its customers and that it can do to drive the marketplace. I am excited to lead ExteNet Systems' next chapter."

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.
Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. designs, builds, owns and operates communications infrastructure solutions, including distributed networks (DNS), for use by its customers across the United States. Customers today include wireless carriers, broadband providers, property owners, enterprises, communities and IoT companies. Primary solutions include fiber, distributed antenna systems (DAS), remote radio heads (RRH), small cells, Wi-Fi and virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC). ExteNet Systems' outdoor networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are typically deployed in property verticals like commercial office buildings, sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centers, healthcare facilities and transit systems. For more information, please visit www.extenetsystems.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extenet-systems-names-jim-hyde-as-ceo-300706630.html

SOURCE ExteNet Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57aNETAPP : Data is Changing and the Demand for StorageGRID is Insatiable
PU
12:57aBHP BILLITON : Foundation appoints Chip Goodyear to Board, and progresses $52M commitment to Global Education Programs
PU
12:57aLED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS : Bloom Burton Investment Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of Preferred Shares of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
AQ
12:56aGARDEN CITY NPV : Premature detonation foils attack on U.S. Embassy in Cairo
AQ
12:55aALIBABA : Queen meets with Alibaba officials at Group HQ in China
AQ
12:55aCO2 GRO : Engages a Senior Scientist in a Shares for Service Agreement
AQ
12:53aMOLSON COORS BREWING : Chicago-based MillerCoors to cut 350 salaried jobs across company by end of next month
AQ
12:52aOPTHEA : Receives Positive Safety Review for Ph2b wAMD Trial
PU
12:52aVOCUS : ASC switches on early to support customers affected by SMW-3 outage
PU
12:52aWALT DISNEY : ‘Incredibles 2’ is First Animated Film to Hit $600 Million Domestic
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.