Extend Fertility : Brings Its Game-Changing Approach to IVF and Unveils Brand Transformation

The Company Names Steph So as CMO to Lead New Marketing and Creative Direction

Extend Fertility, the leader in egg freezing, today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include the full spectrum of treatments for infertility, including in vitro fertilization (IVF). A new company website and modern brand creative bring to life the company’s mission and new campaign, “Fearlessly Take on Your Fertility.”

“We have frozen over 27,000 eggs at our practice to date. It is a natural extension of the journey that many of our patients are returning to Extend Fertility to use those frozen eggs. We have seen success rates that equal or surpass those of leading IVF labs and are thrilled to have achieved pregnancy from eggs frozen at our practice,” said Joshua U. Klein, MD, the Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer at Extend Fertility.

Extend Fertility, disrupting the way fertility treatment has been provided, launched in 2016, with a focus on fertility preservation at a time when traditional IVF practices treated it as a side business. Extend Fertility has become one of the largest providers of proactive egg freezing (cryopreservation) in the country, completing over 1,000 cycles in 2018. Extend has also focused on democratizing access to fertility care, with prices 20-40% below the national average.

Extend is led by three double board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and a head of embryology with a combined 40+ years of experience performing thousands of IVF cases. Extend’s full suite of fertility services include diagnostic fertility testing, fertility medication management, intrauterine insemination (IUI), thawing and fertilization of frozen eggs, use of donor eggs and donor sperm, semen analysis, embryo freezing and preimplantation genetic testing. Learn more about our services here.

“We found that the same differentiators that made Extend Fertility a leader in egg freezing were valuable to patients struggling with infertility,” said Anne Hogarty, CEO. “We approach IVF services with a highly personalized, evidence-based approach that maximizes the chances of success and decreases the fear that can dominate so many patients’ journey towards parenthood.”

As part of the brand transformation, the company added veteran marketer, Steph So, as Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year to build Extend Fertility’s modern brand experience and connect with millennial consumers in a new way. So most recently served as CMO at Cover FX, a global cosmetics brand and has previously held marketing roles at Ralph Lauren, Shopbop, and Estee Lauder. Under So, Extend Fertility launched a new website with updated brand creative and a logo that reflects the company’s truth-based approach. The new website allows users to easily access information about egg freezing, embryo freezing and IVF service offerings.

“The goal of our new marketing campaign is to help de-stigmatize infertility as only a ‘women’s’ issue,” said So. “‘Fearlessly Take On Your Fertility’ is purposefully gender neutral - meant to empower egg freezing patients to stare down their biological clock as well as remove some of the fear that patients struggling with infertility can experience.”

About Extend Fertility

Extend Fertility is a leading fertility services company disrupting the way fertility treatment has traditionally been provided. Through our lab and physician partners in New York City, Extend Fertility has become the largest providers of egg freezing (cryopreservation) in the country, completing over 1,000 cycles in 2018. Extend Fertility also offers embryo freezing, IVF, IUI and other infertility treatments.

Extend Fertility was founded on the belief that all people seeking fertility services, whether preservation for the future or help conceiving today, should have access to clinically excellent care and support in a tailored and individualized setting designed around their unique goals. Extend Fertility embraces the principles of truth-based care to combine cutting-edge science with an outstanding patient experience at an accessible price point. Extend Fertility strives to provide not just a superb clinical experience for patients, but an empowering and empathetic environment.

Extend Fertility is based in the heart of New York City, near Columbus Circle, and backed by leading healthcare investors. Learn more at extendfertility.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005762/en/