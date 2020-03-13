Log in
Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 | Rapid Improvements in Sensor Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the extended reality market and it is poised to grow by USD 176.74 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005322/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Softweb Solutions Inc. and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid improvements in sensor technology will offer immense growth opportunities, infrastructural and integration issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rapid improvements in sensor technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, infrastructural and integration issues might hamper market growth.

Extended Reality Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Extended Reality Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • VR
  • AR
  • Mr

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41203

Extended Reality Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our extended reality market report covers the following areas:

  • Extended Reality Market Size
  • Extended Reality Market Trends
  • Extended Reality Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption in military as one of the prime reasons driving the extended reality market growth during the next few years.

Extended Reality Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the extended reality market, including some of the vendors such as Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Softweb Solutions Inc. and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the extended reality market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Extended Reality Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist extended reality market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the extended reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the extended reality market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extended reality market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • VR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • AR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Facebook Inc.
  • HTC Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Northern Digital, Inc.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Softweb Solutions, Inc.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
