Extendicare : Announces June 2019 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

06/17/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Extendicare Announces June 2019 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, June 17, 2019 - Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company (the "Common Share") for the month of June 2019, which is payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Extendicare has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"), which provides Canadian resident holders of Common Shares with the opportunity to increase their respective investments at a 3% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date. A copy of the DRIP package is available under the investors section of Extendicare's website.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate a network of 122 senior care and retirement living centres (68 owned/54 managed) and home health care services under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle and ParaMed brands. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of approximately 23,000 individuals is passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.

Forward-looking Statements

Information provided by Extendicare from time to time, including this release, contains or may contain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial events, results, circumstances, economic performance or expectations with respect to Extendicare and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements can be identified because they generally contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "objective", "plan", "project", "will" or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available, and Extendicare assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Extendicare to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Extendicare's forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Extendicare with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on Extendicare's website at www.extendicare.com.

For further information, contact:

Jillian E. Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003

Email: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com

Extendicare Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:18:06 UTC
