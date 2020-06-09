Extensia Financial :'s CEO Craig Page Issues Expert Guidance on Loan Risk Management During an Economic Downturn via a Comprehensive White Paper

Extensia Financial’s President/CEO, Craig Page, has issued timely advice for financial organizations driven to successfully navigate loan risk management during an economic downturn. The white paper is a detailed and effective approach to helping companies review risk management data, trends, and options, while outlining the practicality of proactive communication, purposeful engagement, and other risk management strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005172/en/

Craig Page, President/CEO Extensia Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

President and CEO Craig Page has leveraged his thirty-plus years of experience in commercial real estate to initiate, implement and integrate the strategic direction of Extensia Financial. After experiencing an influx of calls for payment relief as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to provide some tools to assist lenders who find themselves dealing with similar situations.

“The uncertainty of the past few months compelled me to address the concerns of many in the lending community. I felt a desire to share a number of Extensia’s tools and strategies, such as ongoing data assessment and proactive and transparent communication that can allay apprehension and help us prepare ourselves and our borrowers for the future."— Craig Page.

Extensia Financial is one of the most seasoned and trustworthy credit union service organizations (CUSO) focused on commercial real estate lending nationwide. Established in 1998, Extensia is a customer service-driven organization connecting credit unions with commercial real estate brokers, commercial mortgage brokers, and high net-worth investors through participation lending. Extensia Financial partners with credit unions to help them increase shareholder returns and mitigate concentration risk by diversifying and expanding their commercial real estate lending portfolios beyond their local communities.

The white paper can be found attached to this release or it can be found in its entirety here: https://extensiafinancial.com/lrm/

Extensia Financial is headquartered in Northridge, California. For more visit https://www.extensiafinancial.com or follow Extensia Financial on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005172/en/