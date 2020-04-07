Extensive Mapp Cloud Product Update: Improved Insight-led Customer Engagement

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, today released a comprehensive range of product updates for its digital marketing platform Mapp Cloud.

The Spring Update package includes 13 innovations, integrations, and add-ons that further expand Mapp's leadership in customer intelligence, marketing analytics, and cross-channel marketing.

The new applications will help marketers to work smarter and more efficiently, and are available immediately to customers.

Michael Diestelberg, VP Product & Marketing at Mapp, comments: "With the latest features, everyday marketing tasks become much easier. The updates will support our 3,000+ customers in a wide variety of areas. I am particularly proud of the seamless activation of granular user data made possible with just a few clicks within the Mapp Cloud. Thanks to AI, we are setting a new standard for regular customer interaction based on reliable insights."

From data to clicks: Seamlessly usable customer data for targeted marketing

At the core of Mapp's product developments are Intelligence-based User Segments. These provide a direct link between Mapp Intelligence, the AI-enabled customer analytics solution, and Mapp Engage, the cross-channel marketing solution.

The insights provided by Mapp Intelligence allow user segments to be configured in just a few clicks. In the hands of Mapp Engage, these insights enable customers to send automated personalized marketing messages to end-users based on very specific characteristics. This capability can be activated across all channels.

Thanks to this integration within Mapp Cloud, marketers now have the fastest way of turning reliable, data-supported insights into targeted marketing activities. Customers can seamlessly share segments and metrics between Mapp Intelligence and Mapp Engage. Create smart user segments based on all the data and insights available in Mapp Intelligence, including page views, product interactions, customer journey and user attributes. Mapp Engage also allows manual customization of common user segments.

Marketers do not need any specific technical abilities to benefit from the precise segmentation, personalization and automation across marketing channels afforded by Intelligence-based User Segments. By containing all of the elements of effective customer engagement within Mapp Cloud, marketers of all kinds will be able to achieve a greater degree of Return on Investment.

The new product package includes an AI Marketing Analyst, which automatically creates pre-defined user segments that analyze and engage users based on their potential for conversion, churn, expected next order value or predicted customer lifetime value.

Flexible data exchange through third-party integrations

Mapp has introduced new integrations with third-party systems, allowing customers to use Mapp Cloud as a "best of breed" platform and exchange important information between tools for customized marketing campaigns.

More specifically, Mapp is now integrated with Salesforce CRM, enabling automatic synchronization of contacts. Marketers can initiate targeted marketing activities based on customer data, without the need for any time-consuming manual setup procedures. Cross-channel campaigns based on Salesforce data may also be used to optimize the customer journey.

For more flexibility, Mapp can be integrated with Zapier, a middleware platform that supports data exchange with more than 1,500 applications. This link allows for rapid automation of workflows between a variety of systems. For example, customer data from Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and popular CRM and shop systems can be imported into Mapp Engage for more precise cross-channel campaigns.

In addition, Mapp Intelligence is now integrated with Google Tag Manager, meaning that customers can use a predefined template from Google's Community Template Gallery.

Mapp has a WordPress Plugin that simplifies and allows the analysis of blogs and the sharing of user data between the free content management system and Mapp Intelligence.

Further product updates

The Best Sendout Time feature automatically determines the optimal contact time for emails and cross-channel messages for each individual user. AI can be used to predict the end user's preferred time for receiving messages, resulting in an increase in opening and interaction rates of up to 15 percent.

With immediate effect, marketers can send Mobile Rich Push Messages with new design options, such as rich text, to make mobile campaigns on iOS and Android more attractive and interactive. Dynamic visual elements that encourage customer engagement can be integrated into your own apps with just a few clicks.

Server-side Tracking is now provided, allowing better data quality from campaigns and websites by capturing it at the server instead of the browser every time a page is accessed. This procedure is independent of cookie settings, browser updates and ad blockers – and offers much more control over the user data. It is suitable for companies that work with sensitive data and want to act in accordance with data protection regulations.

In Mapp Intelligence, Extended User Roles are now available, meaning that each metric can be assigned appropriate access rights for different users and user groups to allow better security compliance.

Mapp Engage has been enhanced with User-defined Security Settings for email. Customer emails can now be flexibly encrypted and sent according to specific industry and country requirements, thanks to the new capability to configure sender profiles.

Transaction and Welcome Statistics have been introduced to the agency-specific email marketing solution, Mapp Empower. This allows agency partners to analyze the send, open and click rates of their standard and regular messages, meaning that users can evaluate the performance of their own marketing activities.

Thanks to the integrated modules of Mapp Cloud, Real-time Responses to Orders and Assignments are now possible, supporting targeted customer activation through Mapp's marketing automation.

Further details on the Spring Update 2020 can be found on the Mapp website: https://mapp.com/product-updates/

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Flixbus, MyToys, ING, Infinity and Lloyds Banking Group.

