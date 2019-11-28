External Hard Drive Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best WD, Seagate & Samsung Portable Hard Drive Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

Spending Lab review the best PC, PS4 and Xbox hard drive deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Seagate, Western Digital and Samsung portable Hard drive storage

Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday hard drive deals, featuring savings on 1TB, 2TB and 4TB internal and external hard drives. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Spending Lab.

Best External Hard Drive deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When a computer’s hard drive isn’t enough, an external hard drive is the solution. Not only does it increase storage capacity, it also provides additional benefits such as having a back-up, portability, and improved performance. Seagate offers cost-effective options for portable hard drives that come in 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, and 5TB capacities. These may be also used for Xbox and PS4.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.

In total, Amazon sold more than 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items during their 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.

Walmart’s online growth is one of the fastest in the industry, with e-commerce research firm eMarketer forecasting that the company’s online sales will grow by 33% this year. Last year, Walmart leapt ahead of Apple to become the third biggest online retailer in the US.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005035/en/