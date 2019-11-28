Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

External Hard Drive Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best WD, Seagate & Samsung Portable Hard Drive Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:21am EST

Spending Lab review the best PC, PS4 and Xbox hard drive deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Seagate, Western Digital and Samsung portable Hard drive storage

Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday hard drive deals, featuring savings on 1TB, 2TB and 4TB internal and external hard drives. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Spending Lab.

Best External Hard Drive deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When a computer’s hard drive isn’t enough, an external hard drive is the solution. Not only does it increase storage capacity, it also provides additional benefits such as having a back-up, portability, and improved performance. Seagate offers cost-effective options for portable hard drives that come in 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, and 5TB capacities. These may be also used for Xbox and PS4.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.

In total, Amazon sold more than 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items during their 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.

Walmart’s online growth is one of the fastest in the industry, with e-commerce research firm eMarketer forecasting that the company’s online sales will grow by 33% this year. Last year, Walmart leapt ahead of Apple to become the third biggest online retailer in the US.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aGLENCORE : Grain trader Louis Dreyfus to cut costs in ongoing overhaul
RE
10:55aBAYWA : is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.
EQ
10:54aROBERT LOUIS-DREYFUS : A turbulent decade for grain trader Louis Dreyfus and its owner
RE
10:53aBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement 9793/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
10:53aNASDAQ : DELÅRSRAPPORT JANUARI – SEPTEMBER 2019
PU
10:53aNETCALL : EU showcases citizen-led projects for local development
PU
10:53aPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Appendix to the shareholder's letter - draft resolutions
PU
10:53aBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Completion of the acquisition of a stand-alone mixed-use building in Athens CBD
PU
10:51aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Italy's Cavalli rescued by Dubai's Damac chairman
RE
10:51aLENOVO COMPUTER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : The Best Lenovo ThinkPad & Yoga Laptop & Tablet Deals Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : Departing Remy Cointreau CEO cautious on Hong Kong after weak first half
5Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group