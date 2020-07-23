External debt at the end of quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

The gross external debt of the Republic of Moldova grew by 0,5% as compared to the end of 2019 and totaled US$ 7 580,77 million as of 03/31/2020, which is 63,1% as a ratio to GDP (+0,1 p.p. as against 12/31/2019).

Gross external debt of the Republic of Moldova, at period-end (US$ million)

IV 2018 I 2019 II 2019 III 2019 IV 2019 I 2020 General government 1 706,36 1 656,51 1 721,47 1 665,90 1 717,96 1 679,32 Short-term 0,24 0,24 0,16 0,19 0,02 0,19 Long-term 1 706,12 1 656,27 1 721,31 1 665,71 1 717,94 1 679,13 Central bank 217,80 200,97 190,52 188,64 180,51 170,03 Long-term 217,80 200,97 190,52 188,64 180,51 170,03 Deposit-taking corporations except central bank 385,60 316,57 320,16 284,53 312,92 300,14 Short-term 228,73 167,58 172,44 166,34 179,01 172,70 Long-term 156,87 148,99 147,72 118,19 133,91 127,44 Other sectors 3 218,19 3 262,50 3 176,45 3 211,96 3 322,62 3 437,97 Short-term 1 743,17 1 781,41 1 691,46 1 702,30 1 775,10 1 848,42 Long-term 1 475,02 1 481,09 1 484,99 1 509,66 1 547,52 1 589,55 Other financial corporations 187,86 202,03 215,39 234,63 237,14 248,85 Short-term 24,76 24,70 24,08 24,19 25,24 25,67 Long-term 163,10 177,33 191,31 210,44 211,90 223,18 Nonfinancial corporations 2 998,14 3 027,97 2 923,29 2 938,26 3 046,41 3 147,71 Short-term 1 718,24 1 756,54 1 667,21 1 677,86 1 749,61 1 822,38 Long-term 1 279,90 1 271,43 1 256,08 1 260,40 1 296,80 1 325,33 Households and NPISHs* 32,19 32,50 37,77 39,07 39,07 41,41 Short-term 0,17 0,17 0,17 0,25 0,25 0,37 Long-term 32,02 32,33 37,60 38,82 38,82 41,04 Direct investment: intercompany lending 1 936,65 1 939,50 1 928,89 1 964,24 2 011,56 1 993,31 Short-term 195,84 201,34 191,47 194,04 205,68 212,47 Long-term 1 740,81 1 738,16 1 737,42 1 770,20 1 805,88 1 780,84 TOTAL 7 464,60 7 376,05 7 337,49 7 315,27 7 545,57 7 580,77

* NPISHs - nonprofit institutions serving households

Time series in the Interactive database:

External debt