External debt at the end of quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)
07/23/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
The gross external debt of the Republic of Moldova grew by 0,5% as compared to the end of 2019 and totaled US$ 7 580,77 million as of 03/31/2020, which is 63,1% as a ratio to GDP (+0,1 p.p. as against 12/31/2019).
Gross external debt of the Republic of Moldova, at period-end (US$ million)
IV 2018
I 2019
II 2019
III 2019
IV 2019
I 2020
General government
1 706,36
1 656,51
1 721,47
1 665,90
1 717,96
1 679,32
Short-term
0,24
0,24
0,16
0,19
0,02
0,19
Long-term
1 706,12
1 656,27
1 721,31
1 665,71
1 717,94
1 679,13
Central bank
217,80
200,97
190,52
188,64
180,51
170,03
Long-term
217,80
200,97
190,52
188,64
180,51
170,03
Deposit-taking corporations except central bank
385,60
316,57
320,16
284,53
312,92
300,14
Short-term
228,73
167,58
172,44
166,34
179,01
172,70
Long-term
156,87
148,99
147,72
118,19
133,91
127,44
Other sectors
3 218,19
3 262,50
3 176,45
3 211,96
3 322,62
3 437,97
Short-term
1 743,17
1 781,41
1 691,46
1 702,30
1 775,10
1 848,42
Long-term
1 475,02
1 481,09
1 484,99
1 509,66
1 547,52
1 589,55
Other financial corporations
187,86
202,03
215,39
234,63
237,14
248,85
Short-term
24,76
24,70
24,08
24,19
25,24
25,67
Long-term
163,10
177,33
191,31
210,44
211,90
223,18
Nonfinancial corporations
2 998,14
3 027,97
2 923,29
2 938,26
3 046,41
3 147,71
Short-term
1 718,24
1 756,54
1 667,21
1 677,86
1 749,61
1 822,38
Long-term
1 279,90
1 271,43
1 256,08
1 260,40
1 296,80
1 325,33
Households and NPISHs*
32,19
32,50
37,77
39,07
39,07
41,41
Short-term
0,17
0,17
0,17
0,25
0,25
0,37
Long-term
32,02
32,33
37,60
38,82
38,82
41,04
Direct investment: intercompany lending
1 936,65
1 939,50
1 928,89
1 964,24
2 011,56
1 993,31
Short-term
195,84
201,34
191,47
194,04
205,68
212,47
Long-term
1 740,81
1 738,16
1 737,42
1 770,20
1 805,88
1 780,84
TOTAL
7 464,60
7 376,05
7 337,49
7 315,27
7 545,57
7 580,77
* NPISHs - nonprofit institutions serving households
Time series in the Interactive database:
External debt
