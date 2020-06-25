Log in
External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-April 2020

06/25/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-April 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in April 2020 registered a value of 149,8 mio. US dollars, with 28,7% less than in the previous month and with 30,5% - compared to April 2019.

In January- April 2020 exports summed up 824,8 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 13,0%.

Imports of goods in April 2020 registered a value of 285,6 mio. US dollars, with 42,9% less than in the previous month and with 44,6% less compared to April 2019.

In January-April 2020 imports summed up 1650,8 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 12,3%.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 21:33:03 UTC
