External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-April 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in April 2020 registered a value of 149,8 mio. US dollars, with 28,7% less than in the previous month and with 30,5% - compared to April 2019.

In January- April 2020 exports summed up 824,8 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 13,0%.

Imports of goods in April 2020 registered a value of 285,6 mio. US dollars, with 42,9% less than in the previous month and with 44,6% less compared to April 2019.

In January-April 2020 imports summed up 1650,8 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 12,3%.