External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in March 2020 registered a value of 210,3 mio. US dollars, with 14,3% less than in the previous month and with 18,3% - compared to March 2019.

In January-March 2020 exports summed up 675,0 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 7,9%.

Imports of goods in March 2020 registered a value of 501,0 mio. US dollars, with 3,3% more than in the previous month and with 6,1% less compared to March 2019.

In January-March 2020 imports summed up 1365,8 mio. USD, more than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 4,0%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.