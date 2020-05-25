External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in March 2020 registered a value of 210,3 mio. US dollars, with 14,3% less than in the previous month and with 18,3% - compared to March 2019.
In January-March 2020 exports summed up 675,0 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 7,9%.
Imports of goods in March 2020 registered a value of 501,0 mio. US dollars, with 3,3% more than in the previous month and with 6,1% less compared to March 2019.
In January-March 2020 imports summed up 1365,8 mio. USD, more than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 4,0%.
More detailed information is available in Romanian language.
Disclaimer
National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 21:32:02 UTC