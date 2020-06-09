Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exterro's 2020 Corporate Legal Leaders Survey Finds General Counsel & Chief Legal Officers Taking a Leading Role in Strategizing Against Business Risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Portland, Ore., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced the release of the 2020 Corporate Legal Leaders Survey. Partnering with Today’s General Counsel, this report surveys 153 legal department heads to gain insight into how they’re working with other departments to overcome enterprise risks stemming from new data privacy regulations and the proliferation of data.

“This report takes a closer look at the converging priorities among enterprise Legal, IT, Security, Privacy, and Compliance departments—and in particular, how Legal leaders collaborate cross-departmentally to mitigate risk across the organization,” said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “Given the reality of today’s regulatory environment, different business units are no longer able to silo themselves; rather, it’s critical that they come together to implement an effective and efficient risk mitigation program.”

The 2020 Corporate Legal Leaders Survey shows that Legal leaders now feel that it is incumbent upon their department to quarterback the increasingly-complex compliance efforts between departments. This was evidenced by the following: 

  • 4-out-of-5 GCs and CLOs now report directly to their company’s CEO
  • Despite that only 1-in-6 Legal departments is tasked with ensuring data compliance with privacy or litigation requirements, “preventing a data breach” still ranked as the top concern for GCs and CLOs
  • 7-in-10 Legal teams are now pursuing enterprise-wide collaboration through sharing legal technology to manage litigation, data privacy, compliance, and cybersecurity concerns

“Many GCs and CLOs are now seeing the importance of a comprehensive data management strategy throughout the organization—and they have the ear of the CEO now more than ever,” said Piwonka. “With data privacy regulations becoming a larger concern—and not just for large global enterprises anymore—it’s no surprise that nearly 100% of respondents acknowledged the importance of having such a policy in place, despite that only 1-in-5 actually do.”

Download the full report here.

#            #            #

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Ron J. Rambo Jr.
Marketing Content & Communications Manager
Exterro, Inc.
ron.rambo@exterro.com
(503) 501-5104

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
10:16aHigh Times to Add Two NorCal Dispensaries to Growing Retail Presence
GL
10:15aLITGRID : Regarding Conclusion of the Transaction with the Related Party
AQ
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aHONDA MOTOR : Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group