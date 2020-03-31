Exterro's Spring Release Delivers Significant Enhancements to Privacy and E-Discovery Offerings

Portland, Ore., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced upgrades to their Legal GRC Platform today. Exterro’s Spring product release includes feature and performance enhancements designed to improve their customers’ ability to address their regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs.

Exterro’s DSAR solution, the industry’s only truly complete solution for responding to data subject rights requests, has been enhanced to now offer requestor identity validation through IDology, in addition to other methods already supported. Further, automated local language support has been added to the front-end requestor portal.

“Even in this time of uncertainly, Exterro is investing heavily in bringing new capabilities to our Legal GRC Platform,” says Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. “We recognize our clients need to implement a new strategy for addressing the converging priorities of Legal, Privacy, Compliance, Security and IT. The innovative new technology being released today is just one example of our efforts to assist our customers in their endeavors.”

Other highlights from Exterro’s Spring release include:

Enhanced Data Inventory Integration – Exterro has improved the ability for e-discovery professionals to quickly and easily utilize information stored in their Data Inventory to identify where potentially responsive data resides within their organization.

New and Enhanced Enterprise Data Source Connectors – Exterro has added connectors to Facebook Workplace, Asana, and ServiceNow.

Performance and User Experience Enhancements – The Spring 2020 Release offers an advanced indexing engine that dramatically improves search across enterprise data sources, new privacy controls that limit user access to PII and enhanced encryption management.

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com .