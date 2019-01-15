ExtraHop : Blows Past the $100 Million Milestone Fueled by 10x Growth in Security

ExtraHop, provider of enterprise cyber analytics from the inside out,
today announced that it far surpassed $100 million in bookings – a key
industry milestone – in 2018, bolstered by 10x growth in cybersecurity
in the second half of the year. The company continued to dominate major
verticals including retail, healthcare, and financial services, where
ExtraHop closed its largest ever multi-million dollar deal. More than 20
customers across industry verticals invested over a million dollars with
ExtraHop in 2018, confirming the importance of its enterprise-class
capabilities for hybrid and cloud environments.
2018 was a breakout year for ExtraHop. The company made significant
investments in security, both in terms of go-to-market capabilities and
technology innovation. ExtraHop launched its purpose-built security
product, Reveal(x), in January and followed that with Reveal(x) for
Azure in September. It also announced major integrations with companies
including Microsoft Azure, ServiceNow, and Splunk Phantom. The company
expanded its global headcount to more than 400 employees and now
protects over five million devices across more than 800 enterprise
customers worldwide.
ExtraHop also received numerous industry accolades in 2018. In November,
Credit Suisse announced ExtraHop as a member of its inaugural Disruptive
Technology Recognition Program, which recognizes companies that are
driving IT innovation with new, visionary, and disruptive approaches to
technology. JMP Securities put ExtraHop on its 2018
Super 70 List as one of the most strategically positioned private
companies in the cybersecurity industry. ExtraHop was also the recipient
of the Fortress Cyber Security Award, the AI Breakthrough Award, and was
named by leading independent analyst firm Enterprise Management
Associates as the Value Leader to Watch in its Radar
Report for Network-based Security Analytics. Most recently, ExtraHop
was named an SC
Media Industry Innovator for enterprise network traffic analysis.
“The cybersecurity market is experiencing a transformational shift – one
that requires an inside out approach to protecting the enterprise with
high-fidelity threat detection and investigation,” said Arif Kareem,
CEO, ExtraHop. “ExtraHop is at the forefront of this change, delivering
enterprise cyber analytics powered by advanced machine learning. Our
bold move of doubling down on cybersecurity has accelerated our growth
and the numerous industry recognitions we received in 2018 affirm our
leadership place in the market.”
ExtraHop is exhibiting in Booth 1427 at RSA, which will be held March
4-8 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
