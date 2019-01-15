ExtraHop : Blows Past the $100 Million Milestone Fueled by 10x Growth in Security

Enterprise Security Analytics Company Poised for a Breakout 2019 with Continued Innovation, GTM expansion, and a Spate of Industry Recognition

ExtraHop, provider of enterprise cyber analytics from the inside out, today announced that it far surpassed $100 million in bookings – a key industry milestone – in 2018, bolstered by 10x growth in cybersecurity in the second half of the year. The company continued to dominate major verticals including retail, healthcare, and financial services, where ExtraHop closed its largest ever multi-million dollar deal. More than 20 customers across industry verticals invested over a million dollars with ExtraHop in 2018, confirming the importance of its enterprise-class capabilities for hybrid and cloud environments.

2018 was a breakout year for ExtraHop. The company made significant investments in security, both in terms of go-to-market capabilities and technology innovation. ExtraHop launched its purpose-built security product, Reveal(x), in January and followed that with Reveal(x) for Azure in September. It also announced major integrations with companies including Microsoft Azure, ServiceNow, and Splunk Phantom. The company expanded its global headcount to more than 400 employees and now protects over five million devices across more than 800 enterprise customers worldwide.

ExtraHop also received numerous industry accolades in 2018. In November, Credit Suisse announced ExtraHop as a member of its inaugural Disruptive Technology Recognition Program, which recognizes companies that are driving IT innovation with new, visionary, and disruptive approaches to technology. JMP Securities put ExtraHop on its 2018 Super 70 List as one of the most strategically positioned private companies in the cybersecurity industry. ExtraHop was also the recipient of the Fortress Cyber Security Award, the AI Breakthrough Award, and was named by leading independent analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates as the Value Leader to Watch in its Radar Report for Network-based Security Analytics. Most recently, ExtraHop was named an SC Media Industry Innovator for enterprise network traffic analysis.

“The cybersecurity market is experiencing a transformational shift – one that requires an inside out approach to protecting the enterprise with high-fidelity threat detection and investigation,” said Arif Kareem, CEO, ExtraHop. “ExtraHop is at the forefront of this change, delivering enterprise cyber analytics powered by advanced machine learning. Our bold move of doubling down on cybersecurity has accelerated our growth and the numerous industry recognitions we received in 2018 affirm our leadership place in the market.”

ExtraHop is exhibiting in Booth 1427 at RSA, which will be held March 4-8 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

