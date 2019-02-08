ExtraHop Helps GTA Enhance Travel Services for a Competitive Edge

ExtraHop, leader in enterprise cyber analytics, today announced that
GTA, a leading distributor of travel products and services, is using
ExtraHop to help enhance the speed and reliability of applications
resulting in a superior user experience.
GTA delivers amazing travel experiences to millions of global customers
through its portfolio of accommodations, tours, excursions, attractions,
and more from over 50,000 suppliers in 185 countries. On the backend,
GTA relies on complex internal systems to process over a billion
searches and tens of thousands of bookings every day to sell millions of
rooms a night in more than 25 languages online and throughout the world.
As an intermediary between travel industry suppliers and their clients,
GTA prides itself on its ability to offer both flexibility and
reliability. As Mark Geldart, Platforms and Operations Manager for GTA,
explains, “When you are handling tens of millions of searches each hour
and thousands of bookings, even a minor outage or dip in performance can
have a major impact on the business.”
GTA’s IT department consists of multiple teams responsible for different
areas including network, application development, and security. Even
with a global footprint spanning 86 offices across 38 strategic
locations, GTA has a largely centralized IT infrastructure. As such, the
business must maintain high visibility into its application and service
delivery environment, which must be available 24 hours a day. If there
are problems, the IT department needs to be able to move quickly before
service is disrupted – not an easy proposition when your application
stack consists of a complex mix of custom-built and off-the-shelf
applications running across physical and virtualized servers.
For GTA, visibility into one application or one part of the
infrastructure isn’t enough. The interconnected nature of its systems
and the scale at which it processes transactions means GTA’s IT teams
need to understand not just individual application performance but the
impact of different applications and infrastructure components across
all systems.
“ExtraHop allows us to drill down into an application or HTTP
transaction and pull out detailed information that would normally
require multiple tools – or in some cases, would be almost impossible to
gather quickly,” explains Thomas Bowles, Monitoring and Reporting
Analyst for GTA.
ExtraHop provides complete visibility into everything from database to
cloud traffic by securely decoding over 50 enterprise protocols,
including SSL/TLS-encrypted sessions, at line rate (100 Gbps). Using
real-time stream processing, ExtraHop transforms network data in flight
into structured wire data while machine learning and guided
investigations help GTA detect and respond to hidden problems and
opportunities with zero impact to performance.
For the past seven years, GTA has used ExtraHop on a daily basis to
deliver immense value in helping to improve capacity planning,
reporting, and security as well as allowing its developers to accelerate
release cycles for new products and services.
“Almost every day, ExtraHop delivers incredibly valuable insights that
allow us to fix problems, improve user experience, and understand our
networks and applications to help us make better long-term strategic
decisions,” says Geldart. “ExtraHop also powers several dashboards that
we use for service reporting that provide a real-time view of all of our
applications and services that are not only useful to IT teams, but
which are also appreciated by senior management across the business.”
A detailed case study of the implementation of ExtraHop at GTA is
