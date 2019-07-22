Log in
ExtraHop : Honored as One of Washington's Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine

07/22/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

ExtraHop®, provider of enterprise cyber analytics from the inside out, announced today it has been honored as one of Washington’s best companies to work for by Seattle Business Magazine for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based on anonymous surveys conducted by a third-party research firm, in which employees consistently reported ExtraHop showcased exemplary executive leadership and outstanding company culture.

“This accolade is a tribute to our incredible employees who ultimately drive our success and make ExtraHop such a special place to work,” said Arif Kareem, CEO at ExtraHop. “It also reaffirms our commitment to lead boldly with authenticity and transparency and create a work environment that empowers our people, fosters talent, and promotes equity and diversity.”

“ExtraHop is a great place to work because everyone — no matter their role or tenure at the company — has the opportunity to make an impact,” said Sheryl Loeffler, VP of Human Resources at ExtraHop. “We’re committed to tackling serious and challenging problems for our customers, but while we work hard, we also take time to celebrate our successes and have a bit of fun.”

The ranking underscores the company’s proven track record of success and leadership as evidenced by the recent milestone to surpass more than $100 million in bookings, bolstered by 10x growth in cybersecurity, along with recognition as a Security Industry Innovator by SC Media and for six security analytics awards by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

To learn more about career opportunities at ExtraHop, please visit: https://www.extrahop.com/company/careers/

For more information about the company’s industry-leading cyber analytics platform, visit: https://www.extrahop.com/solutions/security/

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop provides enterprise cyber analytics that deliver security and performance from the inside out. Our breakthrough approach analyzes all network interactions in real time and applies advanced machine learning to help you investigate threats, ensure the delivery of critical applications, and protect your investment in the cloud. With this approach, we help the world's leading enterprises including Credit Suisse, Hasbro, Caesars Entertainment, and Liberty Global rise above the noise of alerts, organizational silos, and runaway technology with complete visibility, real-time detection, and guided investigation. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2019 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
