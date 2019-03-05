ExtraHop : Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis

ExtraHop, provider of enterprise cyber analytics from the inside out,
today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor
in the inaugural Gartner "Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis"
report.
“Enterprises should strongly consider NTA to complement signature-based
and sandboxing detection methods. Many Gartner clients have reported
that NTA tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other
perimeter security tools had missed,” wrote Gartner analysts Lawrence
Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli.
Tweet This: ExtraHop Named as a Representative Vendor in the Feb.
2019 Gartner Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis: https://www.extrahop.com/lp/gartner-nta-market-guide/
“Enterprise security programs have struggled to keep up with
fast-evolving threats using traditional perimeter and network security
tools. We believe that NTA closes this gap in threat detection and
response,” said Arif Kareem, CEO, ExtraHop. “ExtraHop’s expertise in
analytics, machine learning, and decryption across cloud and hybrid
environments uniquely positions us among NTA vendors to provide security
teams with visibility, detection, and investigation at enterprise scale.”
ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides the visibility, speed, and scale enterprise
security teams need to rise above the noise created by increasingly
complex hybrid network architectures, multi-stage attacks, siloed tools,
and the sheer volumes of traffic required for digital businesses. Our
approach uses stream
processing to auto-discover and classify every transaction, user,
session, device, and asset in the hybrid enterprise at up to 100 Gbps,
with line-rate SSL/TLS decryption and continuous packet capture.
Reveal(x) then applies multiple analytic models and advanced machine
learning to produce actionable and immediate results that bridge the gap
between detection and response. In this new NTA category, we
differentiate on L7 content and transactional visibility that goes
beyond headers real-time decryption and packet capture, and a
distinctive guided investigation environment that nurtures analyst
skills and expedites validation as they move quickly through to
confident disposition.
To learn more about ExtraHop for Security, visit: https://www.extrahop.com/solutions/security/
To try Reveal(x) yourself, check out the interactive online demo
featuring live attack and database exfiltration scenarios: www.extrahop.com/demo
Source: Gartner “Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis” by Lawrence
Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli, February 28, 2019.
Required Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
