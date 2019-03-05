ExtraHop : Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis

ExtraHop, provider of enterprise cyber analytics from the inside out, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the inaugural Gartner "Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis" report.

“Enterprises should strongly consider NTA to complement signature-based and sandboxing detection methods. Many Gartner clients have reported that NTA tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed,” wrote Gartner analysts Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli.

“Enterprise security programs have struggled to keep up with fast-evolving threats using traditional perimeter and network security tools. We believe that NTA closes this gap in threat detection and response,” said Arif Kareem, CEO, ExtraHop. “ExtraHop’s expertise in analytics, machine learning, and decryption across cloud and hybrid environments uniquely positions us among NTA vendors to provide security teams with visibility, detection, and investigation at enterprise scale.”

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides the visibility, speed, and scale enterprise security teams need to rise above the noise created by increasingly complex hybrid network architectures, multi-stage attacks, siloed tools, and the sheer volumes of traffic required for digital businesses. Our approach uses stream processing to auto-discover and classify every transaction, user, session, device, and asset in the hybrid enterprise at up to 100 Gbps, with line-rate SSL/TLS decryption and continuous packet capture. Reveal(x) then applies multiple analytic models and advanced machine learning to produce actionable and immediate results that bridge the gap between detection and response. In this new NTA category, we differentiate on L7 content and transactional visibility that goes beyond headers real-time decryption and packet capture, and a distinctive guided investigation environment that nurtures analyst skills and expedites validation as they move quickly through to confident disposition.

Source: Gartner “Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis” by Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli, February 28, 2019.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

