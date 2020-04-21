Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ExtraHop : and SANS Institute Survey Finds Huge Gaps in Security Visibility During Large-Scale Shift to Remote Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Two-Thirds of Organizations Have Suffered a Successful Attack in the Past 12 Months, While Almost Half Identified Employee Desktops as the Most Likely Entry Point for Cyber Criminals

ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced the results of a SANS Institute survey, Network Visibility and Threat Detection. According to the report, more than 64 percent of respondents reported suffering at least one successful attack within the last year, and 59 percent believe a lack of network visibility poses a high or very high risk to their operations. Perhaps most concerning in light of the recent large-scale shift to remote work, 44 percent of respondents see employee desktops as the most likely attack vector.

As enterprise organizations and government agencies grapple with how to enable, manage, and secure newly distributed remote workforces, network visibility is more critical than ever as they adjust to the new IT reality. The survey exposes key gaps in enterprise security, including that 98 percent of respondents are concerned about their ability to see into encrypted traffic, while over 80 percent identified east-west traffic and network connected devices as areas of opacity.

“Having visibility of every device and how they are meant to behave on your network is crucial to understanding what constitutes normal traffic and what could be considered a deviation,” writes survey author Ian Reynolds.

Bryce Hein, SVP of Marketing at ExtraHop, concurs. “At a time when organizations are rapidly transitioning to remote work and cloud usage is surging, network visibility has never been more critical,” said Hein. “Organizations need to be able to see into east-west traffic to identify threats in the growing number of cloud workloads, as well as get visibility into which devices are accessing enterprise resources. The fewer tools, less time, and less friction required to get that visibility, the better.”

In addition to identifying critical gaps in network visibility, key survey findings include:

  • Growing complexity within the enterprise environment. Over 93 percent of respondents indicated that they manage more than a thousand endpoints, and almost 90 percent manage between hundreds to thousands of servers.
  • Lack of cloud visibility affects security posture. 40 percent of respondents identified cloud-based systems as a potential entry point for malicious actors. At the same time, only 17 percent reported high visibility into their lateral communication inside their network (east–west traffic), including all cloud traffic.
  • Need to reduce tool sprawl. The majority of companies use tooling from more than 10 vendors, with nearly one-fifth utilizing more than 20. 68 percent of respondents expressed a desire to reduce the complexity of their systems by reducing the overall number of tools involved in their operations.

The survey also found that, while organizations want more network visibility, there are operational impediments. Lack of staff (62 percent), lack of time—including having other issues with greater importance—(51 percent) and lack of appropriate skills in the existing staff (46 percent) were the leading concerns.

According to Reynolds, machine learning will play a key role in overcoming these challenges. “Choose tools that use machine learning to provide improved analytics for access to the right data in less time,” he writes. “This might assist in meeting staffing concerns and provide faster resolution of unexpected behaviors, threats and incidents.”

To download the complete SANS Institute survey titled Network Visibility and Threat Detection, click here. Watch the on-demand SANS Institute Webinar on the survey here.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop delivers cloud-native network detection and response to secure the hybrid enterprise. Our breakthrough approach applies advanced machine learning to cloud and network traffic to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response. With this approach, we give the world’s leading enterprises including The Home Depot, Credit Suisse, Liberty Global, and Caesars Entertainment the perspective they need to rise above the noise to detect threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investment in cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2020 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) Cloud, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:21aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Power Generation for the First Quarter of 2020
PR
09:21aTORQUE ESPORTS : deliver new gaming streams for major brands in #StayAtHomeEconomy
AQ
09:21aAvantGen Announces the Rapid Identification and Promising Initial Testing of Antibodies Intended to Diagnose SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Treat COVID-19
BU
09:20aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Sales Tax Bonds Under Surveillance
BU
09:20aGovernment aid is required to sail Indian telcos from AGR storm, says GlobalData
AQ
09:19aEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aIntroducing GroAdvisor – a premier partnership of product and service providers
GL
09:18aCME : Swiss gold exports to U.S. rocketed amid fears of shortages
RE
09:18aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
3SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group