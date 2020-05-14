Extraordinary G20 Tourism Ministers' Virtual Meeting - Press Release

G20 Tourism Ministers to Hold an Extraordinary Virtual Meeting

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 22, 2020

The Saudi G20 Presidency is holding an Extraordinary Tourism Ministers' Meeting on Friday April 24. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the disproportionate and unparalleled impact that this global crisis is having on the tourism sector, ministers will convene to take necessary measures that aim to support the sector.

The Saudi Tourism Minister, H.E. Ahmed Al- Khateeb, will chair the ministerial meeting to discuss the immediate response needed to the challenges facing the travel and tourism sector during the COVID-19 crisis, and to further develop responses to stimulate future recovery and identify ways to improve long-term resiliency in the sector.

The G20 Presidency will continue to work actively with G20 countries, invited countries, as well as regional and international organizations to support the tourism sector through this time of crisis, strengthen tourism resilience, and develop tourism as a means of sustainable socioeconomic development.

