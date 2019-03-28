Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015
under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ISSUE AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR DATED 29 MARCH 2019 TO
UNITHOLDERS
Further to the announcement dated 22 February 2019 on the proposed entry into the new master lease agreements (the "New Master Lease Agreements") in relation to Stage 1 Properties of Bei Gang Logistics, Chongxian Port Investment and Fu Heng Warehouse, EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT" and as manager of EC World REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued a circular (the "Circular") to unitholders of EC World REIT ("Unitholders") today, setting out further details of the New Master Lease Agreements.
In addition, the Circular also sets out details regarding the proposed electronic communications trust deed supplement (the "Proposed Electronic Communications Trust Deed Supplement" and together with the proposed entry into the New Master Lease Agreements, the "Transactions") which the Manager proposes to enter into to include provisions regarding electronic communications for notice or documents given, sent or served to Unitholders in the trust deed dated 5 August 2015 constituting EC World REIT (as amended) by way of a supplemental deed. The Circular has been issued together with a notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders ("EGM"), for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the Transactions.
The Circular will be despatched to Unitholders today and the EGM will be held on Monday, 22 April 2019 at 3.00 p.m. (or as soon as thereafter as at the Annual General Meeting of EC World REIT to be held at 2.00 p.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned) at Stephen Riady Auditorium @ NTUC Centre, Level 7 One Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018989.
A copy of the Circular is also available on the website of EC World REIT at www.ecwreit.com and the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") at www.sgx.com.
By Order of the Board
EC WORLD ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
(as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration number: 201523015N)
Goh Toh Sim
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 29 March 2019
Important Notice
The value of EC World REIT's Units (the "Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of EC World REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of EC World REIT.
This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.
