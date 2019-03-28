Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR DATED 29 MARCH 2019 TO

UNITHOLDERS

Further to the announcement dated 22 February 2019 on the proposed entry into the new master lease agreements (the "New Master Lease Agreements") in relation to Stage 1 Properties of Bei Gang Logistics, Chongxian Port Investment and Fu Heng Warehouse, EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT" and as manager of EC World REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued a circular (the "Circular") to unitholders of EC World REIT ("Unitholders") today, setting out further details of the New Master Lease Agreements.

In addition, the Circular also sets out details regarding the proposed electronic communications trust deed supplement (the "Proposed Electronic Communications Trust Deed Supplement" and together with the proposed entry into the New Master Lease Agreements, the "Transactions") which the Manager proposes to enter into to include provisions regarding electronic communications for notice or documents given, sent or served to Unitholders in the trust deed dated 5 August 2015 constituting EC World REIT (as amended) by way of a supplemental deed. The Circular has been issued together with a notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders ("EGM"), for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the Transactions.

The Circular will be despatched to Unitholders today and the EGM will be held on Monday, 22 April 2019 at 3.00 p.m. (or as soon as thereafter as at the Annual General Meeting of EC World REIT to be held at 2.00 p.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned) at Stephen Riady Auditorium @ NTUC Centre, Level 7 One Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018989.

A copy of the Circular is also available on the website of EC World REIT at www.ecwreit.com and the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") at www.sgx.com.

