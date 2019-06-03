Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015
under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ISSUE AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR DATED 4 JUNE 2019
TO UNITHOLDERS
Further to the announcement dated 10 May 2019 released by EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT") on the proposed acquisitions and master lease agreements of Fuzhou E-Commerce (the "Transaction"), EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued a circular (the "Circular") to unitholders of EC World REIT ("Unitholders") today, setting out further details of the Transaction.
The Circular has been issued together with a notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders ("EGM"), for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the Transaction.
A hard copy of the Circular will be despatched to Unitholders and the EGM will be held on Friday, 19 June 2019 at 10.00 a.m. at Stephen Riady Auditorium @ NTUC Centre, Level 7, One Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018989.
A copy of the Circular is also available on the website of EC World REIT at www.ecwreit.comand the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") at www.sgx.com.
By Order of the Board
EC WORLD ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
(as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration number: 201523015N)
Goh Toh Sim
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
4 June 2019
1
Important Notice
The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of EC World REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of EC World REIT.
This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.
2
Disclaimer
EC World Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:38:05 UTC