Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR DATED 4 JUNE 2019

TO UNITHOLDERS

Further to the announcement dated 10 May 2019 released by EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT") on the proposed acquisitions and master lease agreements of Fuzhou E-Commerce (the "Transaction"), EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued a circular (the "Circular") to unitholders of EC World REIT ("Unitholders") today, setting out further details of the Transaction.

The Circular has been issued together with a notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders ("EGM"), for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the Transaction.

A hard copy of the Circular will be despatched to Unitholders and the EGM will be held on Friday, 19 June 2019 at 10.00 a.m. at Stephen Riady Auditorium @ NTUC Centre, Level 7, One Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018989.

A copy of the Circular is also available on the website of EC World REIT at www.ecwreit.comand the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") at www.sgx.com.

By Order of the Board

EC WORLD ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration number: 201523015N)

Goh Toh Sim

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

4 June 2019

1