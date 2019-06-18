Log in
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/18/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 19, 2019 6:28
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190619XMETI3AG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 04/07/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 01/07/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 4 Kaki Bukit Avenue 1, #04-04, Kaki Bukit Industrial Estate, Singapore 417939

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 68,803 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 188,037 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 5,824 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 23:08:03 UTC
