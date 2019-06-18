Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 19, 2019 6:28
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190619XMETI3AG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Say Chin
Designation
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
04/07/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
01/07/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
4 Kaki Bukit Avenue 1, #04-04, Kaki Bukit Industrial Estate, Singapore 417939
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 68,803 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 188,037 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 5,824 bytes)
