Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

07/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 9, 2019 18:05
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190709XMETHOE2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached file.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 26/07/2019 11:00:00
Response Deadline Date 24/07/2019 11:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 156 Gul Circle Singapore 629613

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 140,737 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 7,431 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 168,463 bytes)

Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:17:06 UTC
