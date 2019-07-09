News
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
|
Announcement Title
|
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jul 9, 2019 18:05
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190709XMETHOE2
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Sharon Yeoh
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please see attached file.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
26/07/2019 11:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
24/07/2019 11:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
156 Gul Circle Singapore 629613
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 140,737 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 7,431 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 168,463 bytes)
Disclaimer
Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:17:06 UTC