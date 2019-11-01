Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp on Friday posted sharply lower quarterly results despite increases in oil and gas production as lower energy prices soured results for most oil majors.

The two U.S. oil majors credited higher production in the top U.S. shale field for similar 3% volume increases, while warning that sizeable cost overruns at a giant oil field in Kazakhstan, where both are partners, would affect future earnings.

Results mirrored weaker quarterly earnings at BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which indicated they might delay dividend increases or a buyback programme due if current low prices continue.

In the third quarter, global benchmark Brent crude fell 8.7%, the worst quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2018, while U.S. crude dropped 7.5% as concerns about the trade war between the United States and China plunged global economic growth to its lowest levels in a decade.

Investors have fled the energy sector in recent years due to returns that significantly lag market indexes. Exxon's share performance in the last three years was down 6.9% while Chevron's rose 20.4%, both well below the 44.6% gain in Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Exxon's profit was nearly halved to $3.17 billion (£2.45 billion), or 75 cents per share, beating analysts' recently reduced estimate of 67 cents a share, according to Refinitiv IBES. The results included a favourable tax impact of 7 cents a share. Operating profits in each of Exxon's major businesses fell compared with the same period a year ago.

Chevron's earnings fell 36% to $2.58 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter. Excluding one-time charges and foreign currency gains, the company said it would have earned $1.55 per share. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.45 cents per share.

The two are partners in the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, where the operator, Chevron, said on Friday that overruns are expected to balloon project expenses by 25% to $45.2 billion.

"If you take away the initial contingencies that they have baked in, it's almost a 50% cost increase to the project," said Anish Kapadia, a director at London-based Palissy Advisors.

In morning trading, Exxon shares were up 2.1% at $69 while Chevron's were up 3 cents at $116.19.

Exxon and Chevron are in a race in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, to reach 1 million barrels per day of production.

Chevron's Permian production rose 35% from the same period a year ago to 455,000 barrels of oil and gas daily, while Exxon's daily output reached 293,0000 barrels, up more than 70% in the last year.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Jennifer Hiller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.81% 497.75 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.28% 116.315 Delayed Quote.6.96%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.58% 69.305 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.42% 60.66 Delayed Quote.13.78%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.98% 26.265 Delayed Quote.1.48%
WTI 2.24% 55.17 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22pGoogle taps fitness tracker market with $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit
RE
12:21pGlobal Factory Slowdown Takes Toll on Jobs --Update
DJ
12:18pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : October 28 - November 1
PU
12:18pCENTRAL BANK OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA : CBBH marked the World Savings Day in Sarajevo
PU
12:15pCanada's Desjardins said personal data breach hit 4.2 million users
RE
12:13pChina may impose $3.58 billion in annual trade sanctions on U.S. - WTO panel
RE
12:08pExxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices
RE
12:06pCHINA MAY IMPOSE $3.58 BILLION IN ANNUAL TRADE SANCTIONS ON U.S. : WTO panel
RE
12:05pFed's Kaplan says he supported rate cut only if Fed signaled nothing further
RE
12:04pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high on U.S. jobs report, China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
4NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
5Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group