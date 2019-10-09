Log in
Exxon Mobil considers sale of Malaysian offshore assets for up to $3 billion - Bloomberg

10/09/2019 | 03:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge

(Reuters) - U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about $2 billion to $3 billion, the report https://bloom.bg/33lwolX added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale considerations are at a preliminary stage and Exxon could still decide against a deal, according to Bloomberg.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Wednesday.

The report comes less than two weeks after Exxon agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets to Var Energi AS for $4.5 billion as part of its plans to divest about $15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.94% 66.7 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
