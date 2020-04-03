Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exxon plays on virus worries in Baytown contract talks: union official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 07:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: View of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas

A union official accused Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday of using "scare" tactics and exploiting economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic in negotiations with workers at its Baytown, Texas, refinery, allegations the company denied.

Exxon has begun meeting with small groups of union-represented employees after rejecting two contract extension proposals from the union, said Ricky Brooks, president of United Steelworkers union local 13-2001, which represents hourly workers at Baytown.

"They've begun in-house scare and misinformation meetings, leveraging the uncertainty of COVID-19 to get all of their issues and force the union to forego all of its issues," Brooks said. "They have held the pattern wages hostage if the union moves to go to the table."

Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said the company's focus was on the safety of its workforce.

"While our goal is to continue to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement, Exxon Mobil's primary focus remains the safety and health of our workforce and to do our part to manage the impact of the novel coronavirus in the community," Spitler said. "We reject these unwarranted claims. One only has to look at current market conditions to realize that this is simply not true."

Plummeting demand for oil due to the pandemic, coupled with a flood of supply resulting from a Saudi-Russia price war, led U.S. oil futures prices to crash 54% in March.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Pattern wages refers to the national pattern agreement reached in January 2019 between the USW International and U.S. refiners that sets wage increases for all USW-represented workers.

Under the proposal rejected in January, pay was set to go up 3.5% in the first year and 4% in the second year. In the third year, the increase would match the pay hike in the new national agreement the USW will negotiate for oil industry workers with energy companies in January 2022.

Brooks said the company has suggested the pay proposals would be less if the two sides go back to the bargaining table.

Negotiations for a new contract to replace the current pact that expires on May 15 began in December with a company-proposed three-year extension that was rejected in January by workers in the 560,500 barrel-per-day refinery and the complex?s laboratory.

Chemical plant workers accepted the extension.

The sticking point for refinery and lab workers is Exxon?s proposal to lengthen by six months the time before a new workers? wages reach the same level as veteran workers.

Even though the current contract expires on May 15, the refinery and lab workers could not walk off their jobs for 60 days nor could Exxon lock them out under an agreement between the company and the union.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio, Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pBerkshire Hathaway sells part of Delta, Southwest airline stakes
RE
08:07pOPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
RE
08:02pIMF sees coronavirus-induced global downturn 'way worse' than financial crisis
RE
08:01pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Nation to step up building of free trade zones
PU
07:50pGM reduces loan refinancing target, may pay up for new debt
RE
07:48pCANADIAN PROVINCE ALBERTA TO JOIN OPEC+ CALL 'WITH OPEN MIND' : premier
RE
07:26pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on The RedChip Money Report
PU
07:25pOPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
RE
07:23pWorld Bank sees 'major global recession' due to pandemic
RE
07:23pU.S. businesses swarm coronavirus bailout fund after days of confusion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll help but terms still unclear
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
4LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meet..
5MESA AIR GROUP, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Sued for Misleadin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group