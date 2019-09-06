Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ExxonMobil : and Porsche Expand Motorsports Technology Partnership Into Formula E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 09:00am EDT

Mobil-branded lubricants and fluids to be used in Porsche Formula E race car

ExxonMobil is expanding its global business and technical partnership with Porsche by teaming with the luxury German automaker on its Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season. The new partnership represents ExxonMobil’s first entry into electric motorsports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005023/en/

ExxonMobil is expanding its global business and technical partnership with Porsche by teaming with the luxury German automaker on its Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

ExxonMobil is expanding its global business and technical partnership with Porsche by teaming with the luxury German automaker on its Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Starting from the first race in Saudi Arabia at the end of this year, ExxonMobil will provide Mobil-branded high-performance electric powertrain fluids to Porsche, developed specifically to meet the specialized demands of electric vehicles.

“Our entry into Formula E with Porsche not only represents an expansion to our successful business relationship, but an expansion of a winning partnership in racing,” said Russ Green, vice president, finished lubricants at ExxonMobil. “As Porsche begins to compete and demonstrate the capabilities of its electric vehicle technology, ExxonMobil is engineering a full suite of Mobil-branded lubricants to help the new Porsche Formula E team build on its legacy of racing success around the world. Motorsport provides the ultimate proving ground to continue to develop high-performance lubricants and fluids.”

Vehicles competing in electric motorsports benefit from high-performance lubricant technology that provides specialized advantages needed for the car’s battery pack including electrical conductivity, cooling capabilities and material compatibility.

“As a key technical partner of more than 20 years, no other lubricant supplier understands the Porsche performance philosophy like ExxonMobil,” said Fritz Enzinger, vice president, Porsche Motorsport. “ExxonMobil has not only been a valuable partner for our commercial business, but an important teammate in our pursuit of wins and championships from Sebring to Le Mans. They were a natural addition to our Formula E team as we enter an exciting new era of racing for Porsche.”

The new technical partnership joins ExxonMobil’s existing roster of global motorsports activities with Porsche including the World Endurance Championships, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Porsche Carrera Cup and numerous customer racing activities around the world.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

About ExxonMobil in Motorsports

Racing provides ExxonMobil and its lubricants and fuels brands the ultimate testing ground to improve the technology in our range of oil, lubricants and fuels. Each race season, our advanced products go to work to help improve vehicle performance and efficiency. ExxonMobil products serve as the lubricant of choice for many of the world’s top race teams competing in highly demanding motorsports series. The knowledge we gain through these partnerships helps our scientists and engineers push the boundaries in developing cutting-edge technologies.

ExxonMobil remains proud partners with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR’s Sprint Cup Series; Porsche, Bentley and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship; Corvette Racing, Porsche North America, Lexus and Acura/Caterpillar in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship; and numerous teams competing in series around the world.

For more information about ExxonMobil and its brands, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aCF ENERGY : Announces Payment Date of First Installment Dividend of 2019
AQ
09:25aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Johansson)
AQ
09:24aLIFE HOUSE : Continues Brand Expansion with Several New Hotel Openings Across the US
BU
09:22aTATA STEEL : Sports Department High Performance Centre organizes the Nutrition Week Celebration Program
PU
09:22aTATA STEEL : signs MoU with TERI for Phase III of Green School Project in Jharkhand and Odisha
PU
09:22aLIBERTY GLOBAL : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
09:22aCISCO : Future-Proof Your Environment with AIOps, Cloud, DevOps, or Digital Experience Monitoring
PU
09:22aMEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
AQ
09:20aTESSI : Tessi acquires document process (cheques) software publisher and scanner distributor Orone France
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3AXIATA GROUP BHD : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China
5NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group