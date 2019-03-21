

Exyte demonstrates high-potential digital Smart Fab Solution at SEMICON China 2019

Shanghai, 21 March 2019 - Exyte, the global leader in the design, engineering and construction of high-tech facilities, plants and factories, showcases its Smart Fab design concept at Semicon China 2019 in Shanghai from 20 March to 22 March.

Frank Lorenzetto, Managing Director of Exyte China, said: "The Smart Fab concept is an evolution beyond today's typical approach of the optimization of CAPEX, speed and quality during design and construction. Exyte has focused on this transition and the development of solid expertise in digitalization. As the industry leader, we are dedicated to providing clients with an outstanding Fab in line with future trends. China is one of the most significant markets for us with huge potential for adoption and implementation of the Smart Fab concept."

The Smart Fab concept utilizes developments in IoT technology, interconnected IT systems and automated analytics of the Big Data available in a semiconductor wafer fab. "Smart Fabs will be a key technology in the semiconductor industry to face the challenges of optimized capital expenditure (CAPEX), reduced operational expenditure (OPEX), as well as improved service from the Supply Chain", John Zhang, Vice President Regional Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities for Asia-Pacific explained.

The Digital Facilities Twin is a core element of the Smart Fab concept consisting of a virtual digital model of the buildings and all facility systems. It is developed and maintained during design, construction and operation of a Fab. This transparent, digitalized platform consists of an advanced Building Integration Model (BIM) and incorporates real-time data from the core Facility Monitoring and Control System (FMCS) module, additional IoT sensors, as well as advanced data analytics. The Digital Twin also communicates with other systems including the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

With progressive implementation of the Smart Fab concept, Exyte's clients will meet enhanced quality and safety standards and improve operational excellence through cost-efficient and reliable project implementation. This transparent and real-time information will also enable optimized system sustainability and increased energy efficiency throughout the fab's Life Cycle.

Exyte has grown in China for over 24 years, with more than 300 projects implemented, and has built a strong trusted relationship with its clients and the supply chain. Being the only global company serving the Semiconductor and Life Sciences markets to hold a Grade A General Contractor License in China, the company is enabled to design and build facilities of all scale and sophistication.

To learn more about Smart Fab, visit Exyte at booth #1022 in Hall N1 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a special expertise in controlled and regulated environments. It serves the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, and data center across the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and globally. In 2017, Exyte generated sales of 2.4 billion euros, up from 2.1 billion euros in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, with over 4,800 highly experienced and motivated employees (by the end of the year 2017). Exyte emerged from a regrouping of the M+W Group in 2018. Exyte is a member of the Stumpf Group. For further information about the company please see our website: www.exyte.net

About Semicon China

Semicon China is the world's fastest-growing trade fair, providing a platform to connect top tier manufacturers in the semiconductor industry with the most qualified audience of industry professionals in China.



Picture

The Digital Facilities Twin in the IoT Platform combines real time facility data with manufacturing data. https://bit.ly/2Jps0gz