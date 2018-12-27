Eye Health America : Celebrates Record-Breaking First Year

Eye
Health America (EHA), a leader in eye care practice management,
announced today its 2018 end-of-year recap, which included seven
acquisitions of ophthalmology and optometry practices and ambulatory
surgery centers across the Southeast United States. Established earlier
this year by LLR Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm,
EHA has grown to over 500 employees in Georgia, South Carolina and
Florida.
“I am thankful for the trust these companies have placed in us and could
not be more excited for the future,” said Rod Roeser, CEO of Eye Health
America. “As the eye care industry continues to consolidate, EHA is
well-positioned to capitalize on these investment opportunities and help
practices navigate the changes to our industry.”
According to the National Eye Institute, the estimated number of people
affected by the most common eye diseases will double between 2010 and
2050.1 EHA partners with eye care practices and ambulatory
surgery to help them meet this growing patient need, while delivering
superior eye care. EHA provides financial support, management and
administrative resources and business insights to ensure member
practices can meet strategic growth and business management metrics that
ultimately support the highest quality patient care.
In the coming year, Eye Health America plans to expand into new markets
in the Southeast as more eye care practices turn to private equity for
capital, business expertise and relief from the administrative burdens
that take time away from clinical services. The company has also started
construction on its new corporate office in Roswell, Ga., which is
scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019.
2018 Practice Acquisitions
Eye Health America completed the following strategic partnerships in
2018:
-
Clemson Eye (Upstate South Carolina)
-
Dr. Sara Bopp Optometry Practice (Simpsonville, South Carolina)
-
Montgomery & Riddle Eye Care (Upstate and Midlands South Carolina)
-
Piedmont Surgery Center (Greenville, South Carolina)
-
The Surgery and Laser Center at Professional Park (Midlands South
Carolina)
-
The Eye Associates (West Florida)
-
Updegraff Laser Vision (Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida)
2018 Hires & Staff Additions
Eye Health America significantly expanded its team in 2018, hiring
several reputable and knowledgeable industry experts with a wealth of
eye care experience. This year’s strategic hires included:
-
Rod Roeser, Chief Executive Officer
-
Cathleen McCabe, MD, Chief Medical Officer
-
Matthew Smolarek, Chief Financial Officer
-
Philip Isham, Chief Development Officer
-
John Swencki, President, Florida
-
Mary Lou Parisi, President, South Carolina
-
Billy Holcombe, VP of Marketing
-
Gail Cummins, VP of Human Resources
-
Kathleen Whitlow, VP of Surgical Services
-
Michael O’Connor, VP of Optical and Contact Lens
-
Erin Pulsfort, Director of Practice Integration
-
Chris Pivik, Director of Finance
-
Sergio Mayorga, Director of Call Center Operations
-
Tara Matthews, Corporate Controller
-
Hanne Elrod, Payroll & Benefits Manager
Biographies of the executive leadership team members can be accessed on
the company
website.
About Eye Health America
Eye Health America (EHA) is an eye care practice management company
headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, which partners with ophthalmology,
optometry practices and ambulatory surgery centers across the Southeast
U.S. to provide superior, best-in-class eye care. Member practices offer
full-service, integrated eye care from routine eye exams, contact
lenses, and glasses to medical ophthalmology and surgery including
refractive cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, pediatrics,
oculoplastics, and more. To learn more, visit www.eyehealthamerica.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005292/en/