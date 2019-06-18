AUSTIN, Texas, Jun 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Global eyewear retailer EyeBuyDirect is teaming up with Tan France in a campaign to let his followers style him. Fans will get to turn the tables on the style guru when they vote on which glasses look best on him. France, who is best known for his role on the Emmy-award-winning series "Queer Eye," has of late found even more followers with the release of his book "Naturally Tan," a personal memoir which chronicles what it was like to grow up gay in a traditional South Asian family and a mostly white South Yorkshire, England.



"We are excited and honored to work with Mr. France," said Sunny Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of EyeBuyDirect. "His enthusiasm and goal of making fashion accessible and inclusive aligns beautifully with our mission of Fashionable Eyewear for Everyone."



Just in time to close out the 50th Anniversary of Pride Month, @tanfrance will post his eyewear options via Instagram on June 23, and invite followers to vote on the style they like best on him. One follower will win $500 in free eyewear from EyeBuyDirect. The winning frame, and the winning follower, will be announced on June 30.



Here's an exclusive sneak peek:

* Prism in Translucent - https://www.eyebuydirect.com/eyeglasses/frames/prism-translucent-m-15897

* Moxie in Golden - https://www.eyebuydirect.com/eyeglasses/frames/moxie-golden-l-20189

* Anywhere in Tortoise - https://www.eyebuydirect.com/eyeglasses/frames/anywhere-tortoise-m-19061



About EyeBuyDirect:



Part of the EssilorLuxottica Corporation, the largest manufacturer of lenses in the world, EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for trend-forward men's and women's eyeglasses and sunglasses. The brand champions bold style so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. To provide customers with over 1,000 affordable stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect conducts the entire process from concept to design and manufacturing. offering fashionable prescription glasses starting at just $6.



Learn more at: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/



Vision For Life:



For every pair of glasses sold, EyeBuyDirect donates a pair of glasses to someone in need of vision correction. EssilorLuxottica scores a 96 out of 100 for corporate social responsibility and sustainability (CSRHub.com).



Twitter: #EBDfamily #tanfrance #eyebuydirect



*PHOTO links for media:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0618s2p-Tan-France-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Fans of Queer Eye's Tan France will "Style the Stylist" for a chance to win $500 in eyewear from EyeBuyDirect.



[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0618s2p-Tan-Frames-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Tan France featured in EyeBuyDirect frames in "Prism" (Translucent), "Moxie" (Golden), and "Anywhere" (Tortoise).



[3] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0619s2p-eyebuy-direct-300dpi.jpg



News Source: EyeBuyDirect

Related link: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/eyebuydirect-announces-collaboration-with-queer-eyes-tan-france-fans-will-style-the-stylist-for-chance-to-win-500-in-fabulous-eyewear/