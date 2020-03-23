EyeCare Services Partners : Designates Regional Offices to Remain Open for Urgent and Emergency Ophthalmic or Optical Services

EyeCare Services Partners, a national leader in ophthalmic, optometric and optical care, today announced that select offices in key regional locations remain open to meet patient needs for urgent and emergency ophthalmic or optical services.

“The federal government, state and local public health agencies, and medical boards and associations have recently ordered or recommended restrictions on the provision of healthcare services that are not urgent or emergency medical procedures,” said George Neal, Chief Executive Officer of EyeCare Services Partners. “As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close many of our offices effective Monday, March 23. However, recognizing that eye care is essential and often urgent, we are keeping some offices open with enhanced safety protocols for access to needed services.”

Understanding that this is an evolving situation, ESP plans to resume services at all locations as soon as possible, consistent with public health advisories.

Patients with urgent or emergency ophthalmic or optical needs are asked to call ahead to a nearby office for information about available services and to confirm that an appointment is consistent with current public health guidelines. Practices in the following locations remain open for urgent or emergency care:

California

Hemet Inland Eye Specialists (951) 652-4343 Murrieta Inland Eye Specialists (951) 696-5388 Palm Desert Milauskas Eye Institute (760) 834-3382 Redding Shasta Eye Medical Group - Churn Creek (530) 223-2500

Colorado

Denver Omni Eye Specialists (303) 377-2020

Delaware

Dover Delaware Eye Care Center (302) 674-1121 Rehoboth Beach Delaware Eye Institute (302) 645-2300

Florida

Delray Beach Delray Eye Associates (561) 498-8100 Hollywood Eye Surgery Associates (954) 925-2740 Jupiter Florida Vision Institute (561) 839-2780 Leesburg Mid Florida Eye Center (352) 735-2020 Mount Dora Mid Florida Eye Center (352) 735-2020 Pembroke Pines Eye Surgery Associates (954) 431-2777 Stuart Florida Vision Institute (772) 283-2020 Summerfield Mid Florida Eye Center (352) 735-2020 Wildwood Mid Florida Eye Center (352) 735-2020

Illinois

Calumet City Midwest Eye Center (708) 891-3330 Chicago Chicagoland Retinal Consultants (773) 561-5100 Gurnee Retina Group Chicago (847) 249-4660 Hinsdale Retina Group Chicago (630) 734-2000 Stickney Chicagoland Retinal Consultants (708) 788-3400 Stickney Chicago Eye Consultants (708) 788-3400 Sycamore DeKalb Eye Consultants - Hauser-Ross Eye Institute (800) 243-2587

Maryland

Chevy Chase Eye Doctors of Washington (301) 281-4085 Lutherville Katzen Eye Group (410) 821-9490 Rosedale Katzen Eye Group (410) 866-2022 Towson Katzen Medical Associates, PC (410) 583-1000 Towson The National Retina Institute (410) 337-4500 Vienna Eye Doctors of Washington (301) 281-4085

