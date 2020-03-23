Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EyeCare Services Partners : Designates Regional Offices to Remain Open for Urgent and Emergency Ophthalmic or Optical Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

EyeCare Services Partners, a national leader in ophthalmic, optometric and optical care, today announced that select offices in key regional locations remain open to meet patient needs for urgent and emergency ophthalmic or optical services.

“The federal government, state and local public health agencies, and medical boards and associations have recently ordered or recommended restrictions on the provision of healthcare services that are not urgent or emergency medical procedures,” said George Neal, Chief Executive Officer of EyeCare Services Partners. “As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close many of our offices effective Monday, March 23. However, recognizing that eye care is essential and often urgent, we are keeping some offices open with enhanced safety protocols for access to needed services.”

Understanding that this is an evolving situation, ESP plans to resume services at all locations as soon as possible, consistent with public health advisories.

Patients with urgent or emergency ophthalmic or optical needs are asked to call ahead to a nearby office for information about available services and to confirm that an appointment is consistent with current public health guidelines. Practices in the following locations remain open for urgent or emergency care:

California

Hemet

Inland Eye Specialists

(951) 652-4343

Murrieta

Inland Eye Specialists

(951) 696-5388

Palm Desert

Milauskas Eye Institute

(760) 834-3382

Redding

Shasta Eye Medical Group - Churn Creek

(530) 223-2500

Colorado

Denver

Omni Eye Specialists

(303) 377-2020

Delaware

Dover

Delaware Eye Care Center

(302) 674-1121

Rehoboth Beach

Delaware Eye Institute

(302) 645-2300

Florida

Delray Beach

Delray Eye Associates

(561) 498-8100

Hollywood

Eye Surgery Associates

(954) 925-2740

Jupiter

Florida Vision Institute

(561) 839-2780

Leesburg

Mid Florida Eye Center

(352) 735-2020

Mount Dora

Mid Florida Eye Center

(352) 735-2020

Pembroke Pines

Eye Surgery Associates

(954) 431-2777

Stuart

Florida Vision Institute

(772) 283-2020

Summerfield

Mid Florida Eye Center

(352) 735-2020

Wildwood

Mid Florida Eye Center

(352) 735-2020

Illinois

Calumet City

Midwest Eye Center

(708) 891-3330

Chicago

Chicagoland Retinal Consultants

(773) 561-5100

Gurnee

Retina Group Chicago

(847) 249-4660

Hinsdale

Retina Group Chicago

(630) 734-2000

Stickney

Chicagoland Retinal Consultants

(708) 788-3400

Stickney

Chicago Eye Consultants

(708) 788-3400

Sycamore

DeKalb Eye Consultants - Hauser-Ross Eye Institute

(800) 243-2587

Maryland

Chevy Chase

Eye Doctors of Washington

(301) 281-4085

Lutherville

Katzen Eye Group

(410) 821-9490

Rosedale

Katzen Eye Group

(410) 866-2022

Towson

Katzen Medical Associates, PC

(410) 583-1000

Towson

The National Retina Institute

(410) 337-4500

Vienna

Eye Doctors of Washington

(301) 281-4085

ABOUT EYECARE SERVICES PARTNERS

ESP continues to build the nation’s leading integrated eye care services company with high quality, market-leading ophthalmic, optometric, and optical practices and their affiliated ambulatory centers. With more than 200 providers and approximately 100 practice and center locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, ESP supports outstanding care and quality outcomes with a comprehensive array of best-in-class technology, processes, and managerial infrastructure.

To learn more about ESP, visit http://www.espmgmt.com/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pBARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pBIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:51pFinancial Assistance Funds For Restaurant, Bar, and Shop Employees and Owners Now Available
BU
03:50pCARRARO GROUP : filing of the plan for the partial proportional demerger of Carraro International SE, with sole shareholder, into the parent company Carraro SpA.
PU
03:50pNJUA COVID-19 Preparedness Update
PU
03:50pEYECARROT INNOVATIONS : In Tribute to Dr. Selwyn Super
PU
03:50pUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : UTMD Postpones its 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting for Three Months
PU
03:50pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
03:50p2020 Fellowship Program Award Recipients
PU
03:50pIn My Skin
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group