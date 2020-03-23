EyeCare Services Partners : Designates Regional Offices to Remain Open for Urgent and Emergency Ophthalmic or Optical Services

EyeCare Services Partners, a national leader in ophthalmic, optometric and optical care, today announced that select offices in key regional locations remain open to meet patient needs for urgent and emergency ophthalmic or optical services.
“The federal government, state and local public health agencies, and medical boards and associations have recently ordered or recommended restrictions on the provision of healthcare services that are not urgent or emergency medical procedures,” said George Neal, Chief Executive Officer of EyeCare Services Partners. “As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close many of our offices effective Monday, March 23. However, recognizing that eye care is essential and often urgent, we are keeping some offices open with enhanced safety protocols for access to needed services.”
Understanding that this is an evolving situation, ESP plans to resume services at all locations as soon as possible, consistent with public health advisories.
Patients with urgent or emergency ophthalmic or optical needs are asked to call ahead to a nearby office for information about available services and to confirm that an appointment is consistent with current public health guidelines. Practices in the following locations remain open for urgent or emergency care:
California
|
Hemet
|
Inland Eye Specialists
|
(951) 652-4343
|
Murrieta
|
Inland Eye Specialists
|
(951) 696-5388
|
Palm Desert
|
Milauskas Eye Institute
|
(760) 834-3382
|
Redding
|
Shasta Eye Medical Group - Churn Creek
|
(530) 223-2500
Colorado
|
Denver
|
Omni Eye Specialists
|
(303) 377-2020
Delaware
|
Dover
|
Delaware Eye Care Center
|
(302) 674-1121
|
Rehoboth Beach
|
Delaware Eye Institute
|
(302) 645-2300
Florida
|
Delray Beach
|
Delray Eye Associates
|
(561) 498-8100
|
Hollywood
|
Eye Surgery Associates
|
(954) 925-2740
|
Jupiter
|
Florida Vision Institute
|
(561) 839-2780
|
Leesburg
|
Mid Florida Eye Center
|
(352) 735-2020
|
Mount Dora
|
Mid Florida Eye Center
|
(352) 735-2020
|
Pembroke Pines
|
Eye Surgery Associates
|
(954) 431-2777
|
Stuart
|
Florida Vision Institute
|
(772) 283-2020
|
Summerfield
|
Mid Florida Eye Center
|
(352) 735-2020
|
Wildwood
|
Mid Florida Eye Center
|
(352) 735-2020
Illinois
|
Calumet City
|
Midwest Eye Center
|
(708) 891-3330
|
Chicago
|
Chicagoland Retinal Consultants
|
(773) 561-5100
|
Gurnee
|
Retina Group Chicago
|
(847) 249-4660
|
Hinsdale
|
Retina Group Chicago
|
(630) 734-2000
|
Stickney
|
Chicagoland Retinal Consultants
|
(708) 788-3400
|
Stickney
|
Chicago Eye Consultants
|
(708) 788-3400
|
Sycamore
|
DeKalb Eye Consultants - Hauser-Ross Eye Institute
|
(800) 243-2587
Maryland
|
Chevy Chase
|
Eye Doctors of Washington
|
(301) 281-4085
|
Lutherville
|
Katzen Eye Group
|
(410) 821-9490
|
Rosedale
|
Katzen Eye Group
|
(410) 866-2022
|
Towson
|
Katzen Medical Associates, PC
|
(410) 583-1000
|
Towson
|
The National Retina Institute
|
(410) 337-4500
|
Vienna
|
Eye Doctors of Washington
|
(301) 281-4085
ABOUT EYECARE SERVICES PARTNERS
ESP continues to build the nation’s leading integrated eye care services company with high quality, market-leading ophthalmic, optometric, and optical practices and their affiliated ambulatory centers. With more than 200 providers and approximately 100 practice and center locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, ESP supports outstanding care and quality outcomes with a comprehensive array of best-in-class technology, processes, and managerial infrastructure.
