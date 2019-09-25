EyeSouth Expands into Florida Panhandle through Affiliation with the Eye Center of North Florida

EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with the Eye Center of North Florida (“ECNF”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s second in Florida and first in the Panhandle Region. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the South. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 14 practices with approximately 90 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 59 locations including 10 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Eye Center of North Florida is led by Dr. Bret Fisher, Dr. Paul Garland, Dr. Jeffrey Pyne, Dr. Anthony Aker, Dr. David Edinger, and Dr. Mark Jones and functions with two additional optometrists, Drs. Lisa and Scott McKim. ECNF employs approximately 100 support staff across four clinical locations in the Florida Panhandle with its headquarters and Ambulatory Surgery Center (“ASC”) located in Panama City. ECNF was formed in 1999 following the merger of the Newberry Eye Clinic and Gulf Coast Eye Clinic, two of the oldest, most established and trusted practices in the Florida Panhandle. Many of the key employees and doctors trace their roots to before the merger with a track record of providing quality care for decades.

Dr. Aker commented on the partnership, “The affiliation with EyeSouth will position the Eye Center to continue to provide quality care for decades to come, ensuring our employees, patients, and the community are taken care of over the long-run.” Dr. Fisher continued, “It was incredibly important to us to find a partner that shared our commitment to providing innovative patient care. When I look at all the high-quality physicians that have joined EyeSouth including many of which I have known for years, it is exciting to think about what we can collectively accomplish.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with the premier eye care provider in the Florida Panhandle,” said Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “Our collective clinical mission is fully aligned, and we look forward to growing ECNF and expanding access to quality patient care throughout the local community.”

The Eye Center of North Florida will continue to operate under its brand, with no changes to staff, physicians or locations.

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Charlie Shreve, VP of Business Development & Strategy, charlie.shreve@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the South. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 14 practices and approximately 90 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 59 locations including 10 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.

