Eyecarrot Innovations : Gymnast Bianca Leon on Using Binovi Touch to Train for the 2019 Pan-Am Games

At only 18 years of age, Bianca Leon has already had quite the gymnastics career highlighted most recently by a gold medal performance at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia (July 2018), making her the first female gymnast representing Puerto Rico to earn gold in gymnastics.

It wasn't always easy though.

'When I was 15, I stopped training for 18 months. I wasn't really improving. My mental state wasn't the best. I was kind of stuck. I was an awful competitor, I couldn't control my nerves, and I would fall [off the beam] a lot.'

That changed when, at the age of 13, she began working with Gil Gonzalez, a human-performance specialist with a background in sports psychology. 'We worked on her concentration skills and her ability to handle stress in the most relaxed fashion,' said Gonzalez. 'Gymnastics has a lot to do with eye-hand-foot coordination. To me, it's essential that a gymnast has this type of [mental] training to improve focus.'

To that end, Gil has been training Bianca -as well as many other clients- using the new Binvovi Touch Saccadic Fixator at his practice in Miami. When asked how much Binovi Touch had improved her performance, Leon's reaction was immediate: 'A lot! A lot, a lot!'

Bianca's next goal is to qualify for the 2019 Pan-Am games in Lima, Peru, and she admits it will be a tougher challenge as teams from the Unitd States, Canada, and Argentia will be competing. Best of luck, Bianca!

Read more about Bianca's story and her quest for 2019 Pan-Am in The Miami Herald.